Alicia Keys is on fire in a stunning gold dress alongside husband Swizz Beatz as they join A-list stars at the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize in Los Angeles.

Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz were left speechless as they attended the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 43-year-old singer wore a flowy metallic gold dress that clung to her shoulder while she wore matching heels.

She wore her hair in a braided bun as she stunned on the red carpet with a full face of makeup that brought out her rosy cheeks.

Keys' husband of thirteen years opted for a suit and dress shoes by adding a pin on the left side.

The 45-year-old record producer added dark shades to his look as he walked the carpet holding his wife's hand.

The Girl on Fire singer looked stunning as she paired her sparkly ensemble with gold earrings and rings that complimented her look.

Swizz Beatz – real name Kasseem Daoud Dean – looked lovingly at his wife as they shared the spotlight.

The couple have been married since 2010 and share two children together, Egypt Daoud and Genesis Ali.

Dean is also the father of three children from previous relationships: Prince Nasir, Kasseem Jr and Nicole.

“I feel like family is such a beautiful and diverse unit and as we've all experienced, our families come in all different sizes, shapes and versions,” Keys said. Helenein 2016.

Keys also notably shared that becoming a parent has been one of her greatest accomplishments.

“Motherhood, I find, makes you unlike any other you have been introduced to before. I think it makes you think about what you've taken or learned from others and how that becomes your truth, whether it's yours or not,” she said. PEOPLE.

Keys even admitted that the secret to their lasting marriage was mutual support and loyalty:

“My husband every second is noise. But it's him, and I love it, Keys said. He's the best DJ in the universe, and we walk down the street, and it's a party. It's incredible.'

When asked what it was like raising their sons together, she said, “We have a lot of fun. We laugh a lot. He's really stupid, I'm really stupid.

Still, the couple makes time for each other — especially when it comes to walking red carpets together like Saturday night.

Held at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, this prestigious event is held in honor of those who have achieved advancement in mathematics and science, with each honoree receiving $3 million, according to a press release.

But despite its focus outside of showbiz, this chic gala regularly attracts a cavalcade of A-list celebrities who gather on the red carpet and hand out prizes.

Hosted by James Corden, this year's official event attracted a fantastic crowd of boldface names, including none other than Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian and Margot Robbie.