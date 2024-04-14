Death of Roberto Cavalli: Victora Beckham and Giorgio Armani pay tribute to the fashion designer





Stars have shared their grief following the news of the death of famous fashion designer Roberto Cavalli. Photo/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham paid tribute to Roberto Cavalli after his death. The flamboyant fashion designer – best known for creating his eponymous fashion house in the 1970s – has died aged 83 and Beckham shared his sadness at the news on Instagram. She wrote: I am very sorry to hear the sad news of Robertos' passing. He will forever be an icon. Brazilian model Adriana Lima wrote on X: Unapologetic in style and spirit. We lost a legend today. Rest in peace, @Roberto-Cavalli. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. And Giorgio Armani also paid a vibrant tribute to the designer. Armani, 89, said in a statement: I cannot imagine a vision of fashion further from mine than that of Roberto Cavalli, and yet I always had immense respect for him: Roberto was a true artist , wild and wonderful in its use of prints. , capable of transforming fantasy into seductive clothing. Designer Roberto Cavalli walks the runway during the finale of his fall 2000 men's ready-to-wear collection. Photo/Penske Media via Getty Images I learned with great sadness of his death: his Tuscan verve will be greatly missed. Cavalli was well known for his glamorous designs and prints. His brand gained international notoriety in the 90s, when his designs were worn by the likes of Beckham, Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Fausto Puglisi, creative director of Roberto Cavalli since October 2020, said in a statement posted on Instagram: Dear Roberto, you may no longer be physically here with us, but I know I will always feel your spirit with me. It is the greatest honor of my career to work under your legacy and create for the brand you founded with such vision and style. Rest in peace, you will be missed and loved so much that your name will live on, a source of inspiration to others, and especially to me. (sic) Sergio Azzolari, CEO of Roberto Cavalli, insisted that the legacy of designers will always be a source of inspiration. He said: The Roberto Cavalli Company shares its condolences for the loss of Mr. Cavalli's family. His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/entertainment/roberto-cavalli-death-victora-beckham-giorgio-armani-pay-tribute-to-fashion-designer/RJ4CEJNRUZAUFBOUE5IB43X7JY/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos