Cunha | “This feeling is incredible” | Men's first team | News

Matheus Cunha was delighted to mark his return to the starting XI by scoring a brace to give Wolves a hard-fought point on the road against Nottingham Forest.

The Brazilian missed nine weeks of the season after injuring his hamstring the week after his hat-trick against Chelsea in February, but he returned to the field in stunning fashion as he opened the scoring with an impressive solo effort before equalize. just after the hour mark, during an appearance that he dedicated to the Wolves medical staff.

On two goals during his first start since injury

First of all, I have to thank everyone who helped me come back, the physiotherapists and everyone who worked really hard to get me back into the team, so this feeling is amazing to come and help the team.

Being in the top 11 and helping the team is everything you work hard for, but it was like the first game of the season all over again.

The feeling is different and we are a lot more tired than before, but it's also good to have been able to help the team, so that was a very important point for me.

On his incredible opening match

I was just thinking of helping my team get on the pitch. I didn't think I was going to score, I have to be honest!

I saw two defenders there and I saw that I had a chance, but I believe in my potential to go fast, but I really just wanted to push the team up because at that moment- there, Forest was pressing a little.

I just wanted to run with the ball, but every time I pushed a little more, I saw the opportunity to score, and then I scored an incredible goal. I didn't believe it, but then I saw the ball in the right place.

Where would the wolves be without wounds

It's hard to say. I think everyone on the team had an incredible season. Honestly, no one outside the team thought we could do this, only us on the team.

But Gary and his team brought incredible ideas and pushed us to be the best we could be. But of course, with Neto, Channy [Hwang]everyone, but even now with Rayan [Ait-Nouri]he did an incredible job but then he got injured when I came back, so we couldn't play together.

We had so many injuries that didn't help us, but at the end of the process I hope we can reach the Europa League, we just need a few more points.

On his goal celebrations

I promised the Premier League media I would do something when I scored. They said I had to do this celebration, so I 100% agreed, but I didn't know I was going to do this celebration after scoring such an incredible goal. I hope people can enjoy it because I said I was going to do it and I kept my promise.

But the second was a little joke with Morgan Gibbs-White. He's a great player and I know things were said before the game about the time we played each other in the Carabao Cup last year, so after he scored I scored and I remembered this celebration, but there was nothing more than that. It was just a little joke between us.