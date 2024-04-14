Dawn Singleton: Bondi Junction Westfield attack victim bought her wedding dress just days before she was fatally stabbed

A young woman killed in Bondi Junction stabbing horror bought her wedding dress just days ago.

Dawn Singleton, 25 – who is the daughter of multi-millionaire advertising guru John Singleton – was set to marry her high school sweetheart, NSW police officer Ashley Wildey, in the coming months.

Last week, she bought her wedding dress and started sending “save the date” invitations to family and friends ahead of her special day.

But her life was tragically cut short, along with those of five other customers, when she was stabbed in Bondi Junction Westfield by Joel Cauchi, 40, on Saturday afternoon.

In an incredibly cruel twist of fate, her fiancé, Mr. Wildey, had just finished his shift when he was rushed to the mall to help his colleagues deal with the situation.

“He had arrived in Westfield when officers realized his fiancée was one of the victims,” a source told the Daily Telegraph.

Mr Wildey was then allowed to leave the scene to be comforted by family and friends, as per procedure.

John Singleton's daughter Dawnie, 25, has been named among six people murdered by knife-wielding attacker Joel Cauchi in Bondi Junction Westfield on Saturday.

Dawn is the eldest of three daughters of John Singleton and his ex-wife Julie Martin (the couple pictured above)

Affectionately known as Dawnie, the 25-year-old is one of Singleton's three daughters from his marriage to Julie Martin. He has eight children in total.

The tragic new details come as Australian fashion giant White Fox Boutique paid tribute to Ms Singleton, who worked as the company's e-commerce assistant.

“Dawn was a sweet and caring person who had her whole life ahead of her,” the company wrote on Instagram.

“She was truly incredible. We are all truly devastated by this loss.

“We send our condolences to his partner, the Singleton family and his friends. She will always be remembered as part of the White Fox family.

Ms Singleton was the second victim of the horrific attack to be identified after it was revealed osteopath and first-time mother Ashlee Good, 38, died in hospital on Saturday evening.

Ms Good's nine-month-old daughter was also injured in the attack and is in a serious but stable condition after undergoing emergency surgery overnight.

Double Bay architect and mother of two Jade Young has been identified as the third victim in Sunday's attack.

Police were called to the shopping area at 3:20 p.m. as Cauchi, brandishing a large hunting knife, chased men, women and children.

Footage posted online showed terrified shoppers running outside to escape or taking shelter in stores as a siren sounded in the center, urging shoppers to evacuate.

Detective Amy Scott was patrolling nearby and was first on scene. She entered the shopping center alone and bravely ran towards the attacker, before shooting him dead when he lunged at her with the knife.

Five other people, including Ms Singleton, Ms Young, two other women and a man aged in his 30s, died at the scene.

Twelve other people, including Ms Good, her 9-month-old child, eight other women and two men with stab wounds, were treated by paramedics and taken to various hospitals across Sydney.

Some have since been released while others remain in serious condition.

Deputy Commissioner Cooke said several other people injured in the attack had left Westfield and subsequently presented themselves at medical centres.

Joel Cauchi from Queensland is pictured carrying a 30cm hunting knife on the escalator inside the Westfield shopping center in Bondi Junction on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb said it would take time to formally identify some of the victims of Saturday's attack because their family members reside in the foreigner.

Cauchi has since been identified as a Queensland man who moved to Sydney in recent months.

He suffered from schizophrenia and had a fleeting lifestyle, with police treating the tragedy as a mental health incident.

The mall and surrounding streets remain closed Sunday as police continue to scour the crime scene for forensic evidence.

Police launched a critical incident team of homicide detectives and established Strike Force Mcauley to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

The investigation will also be subject to an independent review.

As the investigation continues, any witnesses, anyone with information or mobile phone vision who has not yet spoken to police is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 .