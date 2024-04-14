How Dickie Greenleaf Became an Eternal Menswear Icon

The image is indelible: Jude Law as Dickie Greenleaf in the 1999 film The Talented Mr. Ripley, sporting a half-open knit polo shirt, pleated white shorts, worn sneakers, a mischievous smile and a cigarette dangling from his fingers. It's so captivating that the image has apparently been burned into the brains of every menswear fanatic of the social media age, from older Millennials to Gen Z and their fixation on the Old Money aesthetic . Just look at his frequent appearances on Instagram and TikTok as the Platonic ideal of how men should dress, proof of his enduring appeal.

While Greenleaf's sartorial influence may live on in perpetuity online, it's returning to the broader zeitgeist, thanks to an eight-part Netflix adaptation titled Ripley with Andrew Scott in the title role, with Johnny Flynn as Greenleaf Dakota Fanning like his girlfriend Marge. The premise is delightful: Ripley, a mysterious intruder, enters a small group of wealthy flaneurs hanging around Italy, but when his jealousy of their lifestyle grows, he becomes violent in order to maintain the glamor of his new friends.

Kobal/Shutterstock // Shutterstock Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law and Matt Damon in the 1999 film The Talented Mr. Ripleywhich still serves as a mood board for men's summer fashion.

The story may resonate regardless of the era in which it's told, but it's these costumes that really left a lasting impression. Take Adam Brown, the designer behind the brand which is known for a certain seaside insouciance directly influenced by Ripley's mid-century Italian Riviera style. We're all drawn to these rather lost but ultimately charismatic and seemingly always stylish characters, Brown said. There is joy and beauty in the Greenleafs' youth. They are carefree, reckless and extravagant. Brown remembers the first time he saw the film when he happened to be traveling in Italy, making it the perfect vacation movie. When we left the cinema, I remember we felt a bit unsavory and old-fashioned, he recalls. I'm not quite living the dream we had imagined before going there. At that point in my life, I was probably a little more Ripley than Greenleaf.

It would be eight years before he launched his own brand, specializing in trimmed swimwear and breezy button-down shirts, but Brown remembers images from the film being part of his mood board. It embodies Riviera chic with such a clear sense of its place in this moment. There is an innate sense of flair that only comes when someone is truly at home or understands their surroundings. After all, who could forget Ripley's first interaction with Dickie and Marge, them lazing on the beach in tastefully patterned swimwear and Ripley in garish neon green briefs, an immediate sign that he hasn't yet learned the dress codes of his new friends.

The clothes fit their settings perfectly, he adds. There's an authenticity and ease that someone trying too hard, like Ripley, can only dream of.

Ann Roth, the prolific costume designer behind the 1999 film, admits Terms and conditions that she is vague on certain details of the filmin 92, she has worked on more than 130 projects, including 50 since she worked on Ripley 25 years ago, but I did it, THE New York Times last year she considered it her best work and called it her fashion piece.

Today, she says there was a personal resonance at play with the picture: “It was my period,” she says of the era in which the film is set. So, those are just some of the things that I like.

She also remembers a few things: Those loose, baggy linen shirts were made especially for Law, because, unlike today, they were not a readily available item, even in vintage stores. And she was the one who insisted he wear white loafers without socks, even though the actor kept asking for a pair. (A fun note: Roth said she heard rumors that Gwyneth Paltrow said in an interview that she makes her own costumes, which is not true; this writer was unable to find said interview .). Yet Roth is not on social media and had no idea about the films long after the death, a fact she found amusing.

Courtesy of Netflix Johnny Flynn as fashion icon and Dickie Greenleaf's cautionary tale for rich kids in Ripleystreaming now on Netflix.

Menswear writer Jake Woolf believes the film's enduring appeal lies in its ability to walk the line between ambitious and achievable. Men's fashion staples haven't changed much since the days of The Talented Mr. Ripley, so I think there's a valid feeling that everything you see on screen can be easily adapted into a wardrobe today, he says. That said, even if the setting is casual, things like polo shirts, Oxford cloth shirts, and wearing a shirt and tie to lunch inherently have more of a sense of occasion than what most wear on vacation in 2024, what I think. think appeals to a lot of guys who want to elevate their style. But ultimately, while very few of us will be able to spend entire summers in Italy doing whatever we want, we can experience a little of that feeling in our everyday lives by throwing on a knit polo shirt , shorts, loose clothing. fitted pants, or buttoned with short sleeves and transparent.

PHILIPPE ANTONELLO/NETFLIX Dickie Greenleaf's stylistic influence dates back mainly to 1999. Ripley film, but the recent series is not left out. The style and feel of the film are completely timeless, says designer Adam Brown. “In 25 years we will still be having the same conversations about this.

Indeed, besides Orlebar Brown, there is no shortage of brands today that could help a person evoke their Ripley fantasy (without the murder, we hope!). Brands from Brunello Cucinelli to J.Crew offer swinger, vacation-ready clothing like mid-thigh shorts or short-sleeve linen shirts. And, as Woolf notes, in our extremely casual age, Ripley's magic may lie more in the style, incorporating a bit of Old World formality into traditionally casual circumstances.

The style and feel of the film are completely timeless, says Brown, the designer. Yes, it comes from a particular moment, but it still feels inherently modern. It’s a gift that will keep on giving. In 25 years we will still be having the same conversations about this.