Margot Robbie is a goddess in a draped dress and gold cuffs

Margot Robbie had a pretty busy awards season this year, coming out for blockbuster hits barbie And Salt burn. Last night, she hit the red carpet to celebrate something completely different: science. However, whether it commemorates cinema or knowledge, one thing is certain, it will be absolutely fabulous. Robbie was part of an A-list crowd at the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony. According to the manager website The event, known as the “Oscars of Science,” recognizes the world's best scientists working in the basic sciences, the disciplines that ask the biggest questions and find the deepest explanations. Variety//Getty Images For its appearance, the The wolf of Wall Street The star radiated goddess energy. Robbie conjured up images of Hecate, the goddess of magic, in a strapless black dress from Rick Owens' spring/summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection. The piece featured a figure-hugging construction along the bodice and hips and beautiful draping details at the center that fell like water. Staying true to the trend and channeling Athena, goddess of wisdom, she accessorized with two large gold cuff bracelets, as well as a few gold rings from Jennifer Meyer. Robbie finished her look with radiant makeup, complemented by subtle peach eyeshadow, soft rosy cheeks and glossy lips, and styled her blonde lobe down and straight with a middle part. After months of rose barbie– Inspired by the looks, Robbie veered away from the playful hue and opted for sleek black looks. She made a statement to Oscar ceremony in March in a stunning black dress from the Versaces Fall/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear collection, designed as her revenge dress after failing to receive an Oscar nomination for her lead performance in the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy. The dazzling piece featured a dramatic rounded strapless neckline and an elegant layered fade detail at the waist. Christina Perrier is a New York-based freelance writer covering culture and lifestyle topics. When she's not writing, she's probably watching dog TikToks, experimenting in the kitchen, or curling up with a book.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a60490294/margot-robbie-goddess-draped-dress-gold-cuffs-breakthrough-prize-ceremony/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos