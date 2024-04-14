Karisma Kapoor's Chic Dresses for a 'Special Weekend' Getaway Are the Refreshing Summer Must-Have You Need in Your Wardrobe | Fashion trends





Karisma Kapoor has never failed to delight her fans with her sartorial choices. From couture ensembles to designer sarees, lightweight cotton suit sets, stunning dresses and more, Karisma's wardrobe is home to outfits worth stealing. Recently, the actor enjoyed a weekend getaway in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer for an event organized by Estée Lauder. She posted photos of the occasion on Instagram with the caption: “Such a special weekend with @esteelauderin celebrating #ReNutriv #SkinLongevity.” The post features Karisma wearing two gorgeous dresses that are the refreshing summer staples you need in your wardrobe. Scroll through to see what she wore. Karisma Kapoor wears two chic dresses for a 'special weekend' getaway. (Instagram) Karisma Kapoor in two gorgeous dresses spends a weekend in Suryagarh Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! Karisma Kapoor's post features several photos from her weekend, including the actor posing in her stunning outfits, a click of her sitting on a cot in a white kurta-pyjama set, a few photos of Estee Lauder products , an image of the menu. she was served at the event and another of her seated with other guests. The first dress Karisma wore was a printed cape from AK-OK by Anamika Khanna. She also wore a black midi dress from Saaksha and Kinni. Karisma Kapoor poses in an AK-OK dress at an event. (Instagram) The AK-OK cape look includes an asymmetrical floor-length dress and a coordinating cape. While the sleeveless dress has a round neckline and relaxed fit, the long cape jacket features an open front, long sleeves, an airy silhouette and a floor-length hem. The yellow and black abstract print on a white background adds character to the ensemble and makes it a perfect clothing choice for summer. Karisma styled the dress with stacked bracelets, rings, hoop earrings, sunglasses, open locks, mauve lips and minimal glamor shots. Karisma Kapoor wears a black midi dress by Saaksha and Kinni. (Instagram) Meanwhile, Saaksha and Kinni's second dress has a square neckline, quarter-length bell sleeves, fitted detail on the bodice, pleated flowy skirt, mirror work and floral thread pattern. Karisma styled the chic evening look with green pumps, rings, earrings, kohl lined eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara on eyelashes, dark eyebrows, pink lip shadow, light eyebrows, blush on the cheeks and open waves in the center. locks.

