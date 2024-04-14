Fashion Masters: Augusta National asked Day to change his wardrobe as 'respectfully' as he did – The Daily Reporter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) Jason Day went viral at the Masters this week for wear rather daring outfits from Malbon.

Turns out one of them was a little too bold.

Day said after completing his third round Saturday that he was asked the day before to remove the white vest he was wearing that said in large letters across the midsection: “Malbon Golf Championship.” Day wasn't sure who requested the wardrobe change, but respectfully, you do, because here it's all about the tournament, and I respect the tournament.

Malbon founder Stephen Malbon told The Associated Press on Friday that he didn't know if someone told Day to take off his vest, or if the former PGA champion took it off because that the weather was getting warmer.

Day said he wasn't trying to make a statement either. Much like other players, whose clothing suppliers prepare certain looks for major tournaments, Malbon had defined what he wanted him to wear at Augusta National.

They send you the script and say, This is what we want you to wear Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Day explained after a third-round 76 wearing a much more subdued olive green polo on Saturday, and I'm like, OK.

LOWRY LOVES IT

Shane Lowry had the shot of the day on the difficult par-4 14th on Saturday, when the former British Open champion hit his tee shot into the trees right of the fairway. Lowry took a break the ball was right between two trees and took advantage.

With just 118 yards to play, Lowry hit his approach to the left of the hole, took advantage of the green's undulations and watched it head all the way for an eagle. It was the first time on the hole since Martin Kaymer in 2016.

Lowry raised his arms in celebration, but the good vibes didn't last long. He made two bogeys in the next three and shot 75.

Unfortunately, the game we play, there are more days like this than good days,” he said. I'm old enough and mature enough now to take it on the chin and move on.

COLLECTION

These days, college football and basketball players aren't the only ones profiting from their name, image and likeness. The legislation that allowed them to start profiting on their own a few years ago also helped top amateurs.

Neal Shipley, the only amateur among five at the Masters to make the cut this year, stressed how expensive it is to play in majors, especially when he is unable to accept prize money. It can cost thousands of dollars to rent a house in Augusta for the week, and travel and other costs can quickly add up to the Masters bill.

I have NIL and everything going on. I have great partners,” Shipley, who plays college golf at Ohio State, said after struggling to an 80 in the third round Saturday. Arriving this week and heading into the US Open, it's not cheap. My partners have been great in supporting me. I am truly grateful for everything they have done for me so far.

Shipley plans to play the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in June as an amateur. After that, he'll likely turn professional and head to an eligible school. He can then start accepting part of this prize money.

IF IT WASN'T FOR BAD LUCK

Tyrell Hatton wondered Saturday what he needed to do to get the score he deserves at Augusta National.

Hatton hasn't had much luck at the Masters during his career, only finishing tied for 34th in seven appearances and that continued on his final hole on Saturday, when he made four putts from within 30 feet. This spoiled what would have been a rare under-par round for him and dropped him to 3-over for the tournament.

With the greens hard and fast late in the afternoon, Hattons putted from 4 feet and rolled twice as far beyond the hole. He was still furious with the speed of the greens as he spoke to reporters a few minutes later.

It looks horrible on TV, he said. But if it's a flat putt, it goes a foot, two steps, not six feet, but eight feet. I don't know what I have to do here to get lucky and shoot under par.

WARM START, COLD END

If only Ryan Fox could play the first three holes at Augusta National over and over again, he might be looking for a green jacket, rather than 4 holes in and well out of contention heading into the final round.

For the second time this week, Fox threw birdie-birdie-birdie on Saturday. He also did so in Thursday's opening round, making par on each of the first three holes Friday. That means he's 6 under on those three holes for the tournament.

This also means he has 10 years for the rest of the holes.

It doesn't help when a brilliant shot turns into a disaster. Fox hit the flag 110 yards from No. 17 on Saturday and the ball bounced backwards into the bunker. Rather than making a short birdie putt, Fox ended up making a triple bogey.

“It’s one of the unluckiest breaks I’ve had on a golf course,” he said. He was riding a bullshit lie and had no way of getting near it. There was a little brain explosion on that putt and it kind of ruined what was a really good round.

