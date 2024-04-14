Sydney stabbing victim 'bought a wedding dress a few days early' and was preparing to send it…

Dawn Singleton was one of six stabbing victims.



One of the victims of the Sydney mall stabbings had bought a dress for her wedding to her high school sweetheart just days earlier.

Dawn Singleton, 25, who was among six people killed in the Bondi Junction Westfield attack on Saturday, was due to marry her partner, police officer Ashley Wilder.

And in a cruel twist of fate, Mr Wildey was among the police officers sent to the shopping center – only to discover his fiancée was among the victims, the Telegraph reported.

He and Ms Singleton had already sent out “save the date” invitations to their loved ones before their wedding day.

Ms Singleton, the daughter of multi-millionaire businessman John Singleton, worked for fashion company White Fox Boutique, which paid tribute to her on social media.

Dawn Singleton.



“Dawn was a sweet and generous person who had her whole life ahead of her,” they wrote.

“She was truly amazing. We are all truly devastated by this loss.

“We send our condolences to her partner, the Singleton family and friends. She will always be remembered as part of the White Fox family.”

The Westfield Bondi Junction crime scene.



Other victims have also been named Ashlee Good, 38, Jade Young, 47, Pikria Darchia, 55, and Faraz Tahir. Several others were injured.

The knifeman behind the attack is Joel Cauchi, 40, a surfer and English teacher from Queensland, who was shot dead by officer Amy Scott after raising a knife at him.

Ashlee Good was attacked by the Cauchi knife while trying to save her nine-month-old baby, but tragically died later in hospital.

Ashlee Good was named as one of the victims, who attacked while protecting her baby.



Ms. Goods' family said in a statement Sunday: Today we are in shock at the terrible loss of Ashlee, a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend, all-around exceptional human, and so much more. Again.

“We appreciate the well wishes and thoughts of members of the Australian public who have expressed an outpouring of love for Ashlee and our little girl.”

They added: “We can report that after hours of surgery yesterday, our baby is doing well. We are very grateful for the expert care and attention of the medical team at Sydney Children's Hospital.

“To the two men who held and cared for our baby when Ashlee couldn’t, words cannot express our gratitude.”

Security guard Faraz Tahir was named as the victim.



Jade Young, who worked as an architect in Sydney, Pikria Darchia, who described herself as an artist, and Faraz Tahir, a mall security guard, were also killed.

The Australian Pakistan National Association praised Mr Tahir as courageous on social media.

Cauchi was already known to police in New South Wales and Queensland before the attack for mental health reasons.

Jade Young, mother of two, worked as an architect in Sydney.



Pikria Darchia was named as the fifth victim.



Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke said following the incident that Cauchi was very clearly suffering from mental health issues.

Mr Cooke said: We know that shortly after arriving in Sydney he took possession of a storage facility which has been identified.

We continue to work on profiling the offender, but it seems very clear to us at this stage that this is linked to the mental health of the person involved.

Cauchi's family later released a statement via Queensland Police, saying his actions were truly horrific and confirming he had long suffered from mental health issues.

They said: We are absolutely devastated by the traumatic events in Sydney yesterday.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims and those still undergoing treatment at this time.

Joel's actions were truly horrific and we are still trying to understand what happened. He has struggled with mental health issues since his teenage years.

We are in contact with the New South Wales Police and the Queensland Police Service and have no issues with the officer who shot our son as she was only doing her job to protect others, and we let's hope she does well.

The knifeman who killed six people during a rampage at a Sydney shopping center is named Joel Cauchi, 40.



Police Inspector Amy Scott was praised for her courageous behavior on Saturday.

Ms Scott was the first person on scene during the attack and shot Cauchi dead after he threatened her with a knife.

Members of the public have since visited the area to pay their respects with flowers to those who lost their lives or were affected by the attack.