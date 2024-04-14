Long Beach State wins third straight Big West regular season title with senior night sweep of UC Irvine





LONG BEACH, California. No. 1 Long Beach State went 3-0 [27-25, 25-21, 25-17] sweep No. 4 UC Irvine to win its third straight Big West regular-season title in front of a sellout crowd of 4,006 on senior night at the Walter Pyramid. No. 1 Long Beach State went 3-0 [27-25, 25-21, 25-17] sweep No. 4 UC Irvine to win its third straight Big West regular-season title in front of a sellout crowd of 4,006 on senior night at the Walter Pyramid. With the win, Beach improves to 23-2 overall and 9-1 in the Big West. LBSU clinched the No. 1 seed and a bye to the semifinals of the Big West Championships. UC Irvine, meanwhile, falls to 18-9 on the year and 7-3 in conference play. As the No. 2 seed in the Big West Championships, the Anteaters also earn a bye into the semifinals. Senior passer Aidan Knipe led the Beach to a .431 attacking percentage as he dished out 36 assists on the night to bring his career total to 3,000. His assist came on the final play of the evening as he set up Sotiris Siapanis for the winning kill. Knipe becomes just the eighth player in Long Beach State men's volleyball program history to record 3,000 kills. Long Beach State completes sweep of UC Irvine! BOOM! #GoBeach pic.twitter.com/Zxo9VTO7zY Long Beach State Men's VB (@LBSUMVB) April 14, 2024 In addition to his 36 assists, Knipe also had five digs, two blocks and a kill. Meanwhile, he distributed the ball, helping five players achieve four or more kills in the match. Siapanis led the Beach offense, which finished the match with 13 kills at a .409 clip (13-4-22). He also recorded four digs, three blocks and two aces. Skyler Varga recorded nine kills with an attack percentage of 0.471 (9-1-17), while recording four digs, three blocks, three aces and one assist. In the meantime Clarke Godbold added seven kills to go along with three digs, two blocks and an ace. In net, Simon Torwie place five blocks to go with four kills out of eight attacks without making a mistake. He finished the game with a .500 average. The match was close early as the Beach and Anteaters battled through 12 ties and two lead changes in the first set. Long Beach State reached set point (24-21) thanks to a Varga victory, but the Anteaters scored three straight goals to tie the match at 24-all. After another tie (25-25), Beach got a kill from Siapanis followed by an ace from Godbold to win the set, 27-25. The second set started much like the first. Conference opponents went back and forth between 15 ties and three lead changes. UC Irvine held a 16-15 lead, but the Beach used a 6-1 run to take a 21-17 advantage, capped by an ace from Siapanis that forced the Anteaters to call a timeout. The Beach led the rest of the match and put the match away with a victory by Siapanis, 25-21. A murder of Sotiris Siapanis gives Long Beach a win in set 2 ????#GoBeach pic.twitter.com/MPMoNEo5q0 Long Beach State Men's VB (@LBSUMVB) April 14, 2024 Long Beach State controlled the third set as the hosts hit .400 in the frame. The Beach broke an early 2-2 tie and never looked back. An ace of DiAeris McRaven gave the Beach an 11-7 lead as UCI called a timeout. The break did not stop the Beach as they extended their lead to six (17-11) thanks to a victory from Siapanis. A 4-0 LBSU run gave Beach a nine-point advantage (23-14), before putting the set and match away with a victory for Siapanis, 25-17. Hilir Henno led the Anteaters with 13 kills, while Brett Sheward dished out 37 assists as UCI hit .359 in the match. Connor Campbell had four blocks, while William D'Arcy recorded five digs in the backcourt. The Beach will begin action in the semifinals of the Big West Championships on Friday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. Long Beach State will face the winner of No. 4 seed UC San Diego-No. CSUN 5-seed matchup.

