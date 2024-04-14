Baseball drops Illinois series in blowout fashion – Northern Star





The University of Illinois Fighting Illini (19-13, 7-2 Big Ten) earned a 16-5 victory over NIU Baseball (11-23, 6-9 MAC) for its second straight double-digit win against the Huskies on Saturday. For a second straight game, Illinois' offense was unstoppable. After a 15-run performance Friday, the Illini put up 16 runs on 16 hits Saturday, scoring in all but one inning. The Illinois offense wasted no time jumping on redshirt sophomore pitcher Adam Brouwer. The NIU starting pitcher allowed nine earned runs on nine hits and lasted just two innings. On the offensive side of the ball, NIU senior catcher/outfielder Colin Summerhill crushed his second home run of the series and his fourth in the last three games. Summerhill has now hit 13 home runs this season, just two shy of tying NIU's single-season record. Senior infielder Aaron Harper also provided the long ball for the Huskies, throwing his first of 2024. SECOND ROUND MAGIC For the second time in as many days, Illinois broke out for a seven-run second inning. After the Huskies tied the game in the top of the second inning at 2-2 behind Harper's home run and an RBI double from freshman catcher Cooper Cohn, the floodgates opened on Brouwer. Illinois redshirt senior infielder Brody Harding immediately broke the tie, leading off the bottom of the second inning with a home run to give the Illini a 3-2 lead. After RBIs from junior catcher Camden Janik and junior infielder Vytas Valincius, junior infielder Ryan Moerman opened the game. With one out and the bases loaded, Moerman connected on a grand slam to give the Illini a 9-2 lead. “We once again were pretty good offensively and were able to put some good moves on the ball to put ourselves in a decent position,” NIU head baseball coach Ryan Copeland said via NIU Athletics. “For the second game in a row, the big inning really hurt us. We just have to be better on the mound early in the game. We played hard and continued to fight, but at some point we need someone to step on the mound and give us a chance to win later in the game. The Huskies responded with two runs in the top of the third on Summerhill's two-run homer to cut the lead to 9-4. Summerhill now ranks second in the MAC in home runs, behind University of Toledo junior outfielder/infielder Garret Pike. The Illini offense was ultimately too much to keep up with, scoring in five of its final six offensive innings. ILLINI BULLPEN Despite giving up four earned runs on six hits, Illinois graduate pitcher Cooper Omans received enough support to earn the victory. Omans struck out seven Huskie batters in his 5.2 innings of work. After handing the ball off to the bullpen, the Huskies' offense failed to find a rhythm. Three Illini pitchers combined to allow no earned runs on a single hit over the final 3.1 innings. The Huskies didn't run until Oman left in the seventh inning when senior infielder Andre Demetral raced home on a wild pitch. Illinois senior pitchers Korey Bunselmeyer and Will Lavin threw three-for-three in the eighth and ninth innings to secure the Illini's 16-5 victory. FOLLOWING The Huskies will play the final game of a three-game series against Illinois at 1 p.m. Sunday at Illinois Field in Champaign, Illinois. The game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Plus and live statistics will be available via SIDEARM statistics.

