Zendaya wears a vintage Ralph Lauren dress once worn by Cindy Crawford

Zendaya and her longtime stylist Law Cockroach simply Never miss. Every time the star walks the red carpet in a genius display of method dressing, she leaves many onlookers in awe. And, when she and Roach emerge from the archives, you can be sure things will be very special (need we remind you of its literal meaning armor from the Mugler fall/winter 1995 couture collection? Or her bunny tail skirt suit from Vivienne Westwood's Spring/Summer 1994 ready-to-wear collection?). For his latest look on the Challengers press tour, she took the vintage route again. Stefania D'Alessandro THE Euphoria The star continued her white tennis streak with a stop in Milan. She looked country club chic in a crisp white halter-neck dress that featured a collar, low back, fitted bodice and short A-line skirt with wide pleats. This timeless piece is from Ralph Laurens' Spring/Summer 1992 collection, which was debuted on the runway by none other than the model. Cindy Crawford . Zendaya paired the sophisticated dress with classic white pointed-toe pumps, several diamond-embellished rings, a diamond bracelet, and delicate diamond earrings (jewelry by Bulgari). Press Images//Getty Images The All for Love singer wore a rather glamorous outfit, complete with rosy cheeks, smokey eyes and a pink lip, and styled her blonde lob the same way Crawford did all those years ago, with voluminous curls with a deep side part. Jean Catuffe//Getty Images This is Zendaya's third back-to-back all-white look. Yesterday she exuded a certain gravity rich mom energy in a collared cable knit sweater paired with a creamy maxi skirt and champagne-colored stilettos. Hours later, she paid homage to tennis legend Althea Gibson in a custom On ensemble, featuring a sleeveless polo tucked into a high-waisted pleated A-line skirt, paired with simple sneakers. Christina Perrier is a New York-based freelance writer covering culture and lifestyle topics. When she's not writing, she's probably watching dog TikToks, experimenting in the kitchen, or curling up with a book.

