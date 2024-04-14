Roberto Cavalli, fashion designer nicknamed the “Leopard King” who embodied the bling of the 2000s obituary





Roberto Cavalli, who has died aged 83, was the maximalist Italian fashion designer known as the Leopard King, who unleashed on the world his fever dream of exotic animal prints, tight sanded jeans and gravity-defying dresses. Propelled to fame in the 1970s thanks to the patronage of Sophia Loren and Brigitte Bardot, over the decades he will dress Madonna, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Gisele Bündchen, Britney Spears, Beyoncé and Kate Moss. His shows were a riot of skin, both animal and human, summed up by a critic like Me Cavalli, You Jane. His clothes may have barely been there, but minimalism, or meeen-imal-eeez-mo as he sneered, was anathema to him. When a more severe look dominated the catwalks in the 1980s and 1990s, he withdrew, refusing to be part of what he called the industrialization of fashion. I can't do anything with two meters of plain, black fabric, he insisted. It's horrible. Her extravagant outfits were designed to be worn with enthusiasm, but with the wearer's fingers firmly crossed that nothing anatomical would fall off. He created the crystal-and-lam body-hugging outfits for the Spice Girls' 2007-08 comeback tour and Shakira's grass skirts for her performances at the 2010 World Cup in Johannesburg; he preferred to dress singers rather than actresses because they had more personality, and declared Christina Aguilera his muse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/obituaries/2024/04/14/roberto-cavalli-fashion-designer-leopard-king-bling/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos