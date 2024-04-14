Men's tennis falls to No. 9 Middlebury, 6-3, sweeping doubles





Next match: at Bowdoin 04/20/2024 | 2:00 p.m. April 20 (Saturday) / 2:00 p.m. has Bowdoin History MIDDLETOWN, CT. The Wesleyan men's tennis team fell in NESCAC action Sunday morning to No. 9 Middlebury College, 6-3, after sweeping doubles to take an early lead in play from the tennis courts John Wood Memorial. After upsetting the No. 5 Ephs the day before, the Cardinals opened their game against the Panthers in dominant fashion. The Cardinals swept the Panthers in doubles, taking an early 3-0 lead in hopes of coming away with another upset against a ranked opponent. Duo No. 3 of Harry Portnoy '24 and Chase Kasday '26 were the first to put the Cardinals in contention, defeating Julian Wu and Joe Mairs in an 8-5 final. At number 1, JT Bilski '26 and Ben Mitchell '24 held off Robby Ward and Neel Epstein for an 8-6 victory. Harry Collomb '26 and Max Lustgarten '25 came away with the final doubles point as the No. 3 duo, defeating Thehan Wihemanne and Hugh Hentschel in an 8-6 tiebreaker for an 8-7 final victory. The Panthers tallied six singles runs, sweeping the Cardinals in each game, but not without responding. At number 5, Max Litton '26 played for a tiebreaker in the first set, ultimately falling to Noah Lewis 7-6 (12-10), 6-4. Collomb fell at No. 4 to Aidan Harris in another first-set tiebreaker, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3. The No. 2 singles match went to Robby Ward, defeating Mitchell in a 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 final. The Cardinals return to action on Saturday, April 20, when they travel to Bowdoin for a NESCAC game at 2 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://athletics.wesleyan.edu/news/2024/4/14/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-falls-to-no-9-middlebury-6-3-sweeps-doubles-play.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos