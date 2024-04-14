Gushue wins 15th GSOC title at Princess Auto Players Championship in thrilling fashion





TORONTO Canada's Brad Gushue won a 15th career Grand Slam of curling title after holding off Italy's Jol Retornaz 7-6 in an intense men's final at the Princess Auto Players Championship on Sunday. Although Great Big Sea's “Ordinary Day” played over the speakers at the Mattamy Athletic Center during the trophy celebration, it was far from an ordinary Grand Slam victory for Gushue and his St. John's crew , in Newfoundland, featuring third Mark Nichols, second EJ Harnden and leader Geoff Walker. Gushue held the hammer coming home with the score tied at 6 and missed his first jump shot as his runback sailed straight through the harbor untouched. This allowed Retornaz to sit at three, forcing Gushue into a tricky draw. The crowd's slow applause intensified as Gushues rocked across the mat, and a whole host of emotions resonated as he settled into the back of the four-foot circle for the winning point. Gushue now holds sole second place on the all-time list of men's Grand Slam of curling titles won among skips. He previously shared the mark with Glenn Howard and came close to Kevin Martin's record of 18. It was also Harnden's 41st birthday and what a way to celebrate. Team Gushue and Team Retornaz arrived at the event straight from the world championship in Switzerland where both finished on the podium but not on the top step as Gushue took home silver while Retornaz took home the bronze. Their clubs may have battled fatigue all week here, but they were determined to keep their promises until the end, with the summer break on the horizon. The teams shot the button to determine which hammer to throw and Gushue landed directly on the cover to secure the last throw advantage. Retornaz put two stones across the rings to force Gushue to hit a single in the first end. Retornaz then went to work in the second and was able to score two points, but Gushue responded immediately in the third with a draw for two to regain the lead. The Deuces were wild as Retornaz hit Gushue's rock on the button in the fourth to score a few more points, and Gushue shot for two more to get back in front. The back-and-forth pattern came to a halt in six when Retornaz's double attempt missed the back counter to give up a steal and give Gushue a 6-4 lead. Retornaz tied it two points on the button in seven and looked to raise her guard for possibly another point. However, he didn't quite succeed and only got the equalizer that set the table for the exciting final part of the season. . Retornaz, third Amos Mosaner, second Sebastiano Arman and lead Mattia Giovanella won three consecutive Grand Slams to start the season and were seeking a record fourth series title this year. Earlier, Swiss team Silvana Tirinzoni defeated Swedish team Isabella Wran 6-5 to win the Princess Auto Players Championship women's title. The Grand Slam of curling returns in the fall with the HearingLife Tour Challenge which will launch the 2024-2025 campaign, from October 1 to 6, at the Bell Aliant Center in Charlottetown.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thegrandslamofcurling.com/gushue-wins-15th-gsoc-title-at-princess-auto-players-championship-in-thrilling-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos