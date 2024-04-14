Victoria Beckham Claims Her Dresses in 'The Mother of All Comes Back' After Fashion Company Collapses

Victoria Beckham has been called the “mother of all comebacks” after fashion group Matches collapsed.

The former Spice Girl and bosses of her VB brand demanded that the online retailer return all the summer stock she sent in March, only to learn days later that the company had gone bust.

A VB source says she has been working with Mike Ashley's Frasers Group, which bought Matches last December, to get her clothes back because she fears the company, currently in administration, will not pay her.

Currently, 68 VB lines are for sale on the site. The source said: “Matches continues to sell designer clothing online and has promised to pay for everything. But some brands, like VB, insisted on getting the stock back so they could resell it themselves. Not everyone is convinced of Mike Ashley's outfit and the directors will pay.

Different brands have their own agreements with Matches. In VB's case, Victoria ordered her entire collection returned, which was accepted in principle. Small brands have had to write down their stocks and now risk losing their business.

Luxury women's clothing brand Cefinn, owned by Samantha Cameron, feared it would not recoup a huge summer order placed by the retailer. The Foreign Minister's wife feared financial difficulties after making huge quantities of Cefinn clothing for Matches and shipping the order without being paid in advance. When the administrators moved in, she was told her clothes were no longer needed and she was forced to foot the bill until VB paved the way for a mammoth comeback.

A source said: “After VB demanded a refund for all its stock, Cefinn followed suit and insisted on a full return. Matches agreed to do this, in principle, for both labels. Shipments have started, but it is a slow process. It’s the mother of all comebacks.

Staff feared the closure of Matches would push Cefinn to the brink of collapse, although the Department of Health understands the company now hopes to survive.

Cefinn, VB, Matches and Frasers Group declined to comment.