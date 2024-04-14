Fashion
Victoria Beckham Claims Her Dresses in 'The Mother of All Comes Back' After Fashion Company Collapses
Victoria Beckham has been called the “mother of all comebacks” after fashion group Matches collapsed.
The former Spice Girl and bosses of her VB brand demanded that the online retailer return all the summer stock she sent in March, only to learn days later that the company had gone bust.
A VB source says she has been working with Mike Ashley's Frasers Group, which bought Matches last December, to get her clothes back because she fears the company, currently in administration, will not pay her.
Currently, 68 VB lines are for sale on the site. The source said: “Matches continues to sell designer clothing online and has promised to pay for everything. But some brands, like VB, insisted on getting the stock back so they could resell it themselves. Not everyone is convinced of Mike Ashley's outfit and the directors will pay.
The former Spice Girl and her VB label bosses demanded the online retailer return all summer stock
Luxury women's clothing brand Cefinn, owned by Samantha Cameron (pictured), feared it would not recover a huge summer order placed by the retailer.
Different brands have their own agreements with Matches. In VB's case, Victoria ordered her entire collection returned, which was accepted in principle. Small brands have had to write down their stocks and now risk losing their business.
Luxury women's clothing brand Cefinn, owned by Samantha Cameron, feared it would not recoup a huge summer order placed by the retailer. The Foreign Minister's wife feared financial difficulties after making huge quantities of Cefinn clothing for Matches and shipping the order without being paid in advance. When the administrators moved in, she was told her clothes were no longer needed and she was forced to foot the bill until VB paved the way for a mammoth comeback.
A source said: “After VB demanded a refund for all its stock, Cefinn followed suit and insisted on a full return. Matches agreed to do this, in principle, for both labels. Shipments have started, but it is a slow process. It’s the mother of all comebacks.
Staff feared the closure of Matches would push Cefinn to the brink of collapse, although the Department of Health understands the company now hopes to survive.
Cefinn, VB, Matches and Frasers Group declined to comment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13305745/victoria-beckham-fashion-firm-collapse-emily-prescott.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Victoria Beckham Claims Her Dresses in 'The Mother of All Comes Back' After Fashion Company Collapses
- Threatening letter, email and shooting outside the house: why was Salman Khan on the gangsters' radar? | Bombay News
- DU invites fans to celebrate 10th NCAA national hockey title
- Gigi Levi-Weiss: “If we don't encourage the creation of as many new companies as possible,
- How views on aid to Ukraine are shaped by Cold War memories, partisanship…and Donald Trump – CBS News Poll
- US forces help Israel repel Iranian drone and missile attack
- The war against anime and manga piracy renewed by Netflix and Hollywood
- Gushue wins 15th GSOC title at Princess Auto Players Championship in thrilling fashion
- Sydney mall attacker who killed six identified by police | BBC News
- Envoy: Turkish and Taiwanese drone team intensifies efforts after the earthquake
- ROYAL NEWS LIVE: Kate Middleton makes statement as King and Queen are completely shocked and horrified by Sydney stabbing attack.
- Actor Gary Sinise talks Lt. Dan, his group and his upcoming trip to Fort Bliss