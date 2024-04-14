Kim Kardashian appears in an Alaia cutout dress for the 2024 Breakthrough Prize





Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner adhered to a complementary mother-daughter black and white theme for their red carpet appearance at the Breakthrough Awards, which took place Saturday at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. Kardashian opted for a custom Alaïa dress. The white halter-neck leather dress featured a center leg slit at the back and additional cutouts at the chest and sides, crafted from crocodile-embossed leather. The ensemble was completed with wedge heels featuring white and light elements, while jewelry was notably absent in favor of focusing on the dress itself. Kim Kardashian attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles. Getty Images Kardashian often selects all-black outfits for her public appearances, emphasizing her preference for this classic style. In June 2023, she appeared in a stylish black bodysuit on the cover of “Time” magazine’s Most Influential Businesses issue. At the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, she chose a black leather dress from Chrome Hearts. She was also seen wearing a black leather Alaïa dress at the This Is About Humanity Gala in Los Angeles in August 2023. Jenner's outfit consisted of a custom Nina Ricci black blazer paired with a semi-sheer black dress. The outfit featured a sheer high-neck top revealing a black bralette, built into a pencil skirt that incorporated a satin belt detail. The tailored blazer had a pleated peplum detail and decorative cuffs. The look was finalized with black square earrings adorned with diamonds. Kris Jenner attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles. Getty Images Other celebrities have also embraced the black and white trend lately, demonstrating the enduring appeal of these contrasting hues. At the Fact Music Awards in 2023, members of pop group NewJeans were seen in a range of black and white ensembles, highlighting the versatility of the color palette across different fabric textures and clothing styles. Likewise, during the People's Choice Awards in 2024, several celebrities opted for outfits that fit into the black and white aesthetic. The 2024 Oscars further highlighted this trend, with many attendees selecting black and white dresses, further cementing the trend's presence in high-profile fashion choices. Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian attend the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles. Getty Images The Breakthrough Awards, self-described as the “Oscars of Science,” is an annual event that celebrates significant achievements in basic science. Held at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, the ceremony brings together illustrious names from the entertainment industry and the scientific community. The 2024 edition saw attendees including Kim Kardashian, Jessica Chastain, Bradley Cooper and Rob Lowe, all coming together to recognize and honor the contributions of the world's greatest scientists. With each winner receiving $3 million, the ceremony highlights the essential role of scientific and mathematical progress. In mathematics, Simon Brendle was honored; John Cardy and Alexander Zamolodchikov in fundamental physics; Michael Johnson, Alexandru Lupsasca, Mikhail Ivanov, Oliver Philcox, Marko Simonović, Laura M. Pérez, Paola Pinilla, Nienke van der Marel and Til Birnstiel received the New Horizons in Physics Prize; and in the field of life sciences, awards were given to Carl H. June, Michael Sadelain, Sabine Hadida, Paul Negulescu and Fredrick Van Goor for their remarkable achievements and advancements in their respective fields.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/pop-culture/celebrity-news/kim-kardashian-alaia-dress-breakthrough-prize-2024-awards-1236313678/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

