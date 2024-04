Masters 2024: A style guide for Augusta National patrons | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags

AUGUSTA, Georgia. Every year as the Masters approaches, my obsession with weather forecasts intensifies, not because of golf, but for more selfish reasons. You could call it a perpetual predicament, my “tradition like no other”. Whether it's the weight of tradition hanging over the tournament or the challenge of navigating the complex maze of golf fashion as a woman, one thing is for sure: dressing for my week at Augusta National doesn't matter. is not an easy task. RELATED: Jason Day Asked to Remove Busy Sweater Vest What is a no-brainer for most men at golf events, at least the ones I work with who rely on the standard uniform of pants, polo shirts and zip-ups, a woman needs to plan carefully its daily options. Over the years, I have developed my own fashion rules that I try to follow. As I walked through the course, I couldn't help but notice that my own rules were being followed by many of my fellow customers. Rule 1: Stick to comfortable shoes…Augusta National is hilly You will be doing a LOT of walking, so make sure you wear comfortable shoes. I like to stick to white sneakers unless there's rain in the forecast. In this case, all bets are off, it's best to stick to shoes that dry quickly. RELATED: Our Editors' Favorite Masters Products Rule 2: Go green Whether you're going all out or just subtly tipping your hat to the Masters, green is the color of choice. This year I boldly decided to risk coordinating with the iconic umbrellas near the clubhouse, a little outside of my comfort zone, but these green pants were a hole-in-one. Rule 3: Hats are optional, but useful Bucket hats, golf hats, straw hats: take your pick, just make sure it complements your ensemble. Rule 4: Skirts and shorts are OK, but watch your length I'm about to look like my 92-year-old grandmother, but this is a golf tournament, not a nightclub. If the forecast calls for warm weather, shorts aren't a bad option, but keep it chic, ladies. Rule 5: Accessorize with a Purpose Whether it's a Masters-themed handbag, golf-inspired earrings or a green scarf, accessories are real conversation starters among your fellow customers. While navigating the world of women's golf fashion can be more complex than that of boring men's clothing, I would say it's a lot more fun, allowing for more expression, creativity, and style. Addison Bay Easy Rugby $88 |

Addison Bay Hayden Short Sleeve Dress Byrdie Golf Social Wear $170 |

Byrdie Golf Social Apparel Addison Bay Racquet Dress $168 |

Addison Bay

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.golfdigest.com/story/masters-2024–a-female-patron-s-style-guide-for-augusta-national The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos