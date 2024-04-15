Winnipeg designers promote sustainability in fashion – Winnipeg





Independent Winnipeg designers held a fashion show on Sunday, demonstrating their efforts to make the industry more sustainable. According to event organizers, Canadians throw away approximately billions of pounds of textiles each year. Andranne Dandeneau, the owner of Anne Mularie, is doing her best to change that with clothing that keeps the environment top of mind. “There are two big problems in the fashion industry,” Dandeneau explains. The first is to reduce waste. The second problem concerns carbon emissions. The exhibition took place on Sunday at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, featuring collections of sustainable and often recycled fabrics. Latest news from Canada and around the world delivered to your email, as it happens. According to Sarah Sue MacLachlan, owner of Sarah Sue Design, Winnipeg's history as a major clothing manufacturer before the rise of overseas production means it is a prime location to transform the industry. Story continues below advertisement “There are another handful of people here in Winnipeg trying to revive the fashion industry, and we're all doing things slowly and on a small scale,” MacLachlan said. Another goal of the show was to highlight the importance of doing things locally and by hand. Designer Andreanne Dandenau uses what she calls a “circular approach” to keep clothes out of landfills by using fabric scraps, decomposable materials like cotton and bamboo, and innovative materials. supply. In fashion now Leave Canada or sue? Car theft victims consider their options as cases mount

Nearly 600 stolen cars from the Greater Toronto Area seized at the Port of Montreal “We also have collections like zero waste, where we reuse fabric from our previous collections,” Dandenau said. “And then there's also the resale market, where people bring back clothes they don't use. Customers are also encouraged to think outside the box by painting on a stained shirt or repairing damaged clothing by hand. Designer Lennard Taylor believes the most important thing consumers can do is educate themselves about where their clothes come from. “You have to take that needle and thread and learn and educate yourself on how to change things,” Taylor said. This is the first thing to do to transform this industry. We need to educate ourselves about what we are doing.

