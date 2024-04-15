“Teacher Spice”: What should an academic artist look like? Not like me, I learned

“You don’t look like an artist” is a denial I’ve heard since my 20s, when I first entered a Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing. It was actually the first thing anyone said to me at the new student registration table. When I gave my name to collect a lanyard and information packet, the person laughed. “You don’t look like an artist.”

I still remember what I wore that day because I made this decision with so much nervousness and excitement: a navy blue sheath dress from a consignment store and gray suede wedge heels. For me, as is the case for many first-generation students from working-class backgrounds, school is serious business. The clothes I carefully chose reflected this attitude. Compared to the other new students, I realized I was both overdressed and plain, but I had wanted to look professional. Later that day, another student mistook me for an office worker and asked where to get his keys.

Based on my appearance – which is in many ways traditionally feminine – my fellow writers have often reached a reductive conclusion: If I don't look like an artist, then I must not be one. Although this appearance-based assumption followed me throughout graduate school, nothing could have prepared me for the negative impact it would have on my experiences as a new professor. Although many in my graduate cohort would revise their assumptions after getting to know me, this has largely not been the case for my faculty colleagues throughout my career.

To me, it should be obvious that physical presentation is in no way a reliable indicator of artistic ability. The question of what an artist is supposed to sound like is, I think, a silly question, but because of the way it has shaped my experience, it's a question I've asked myself as many times as I have. I told anxious students. there is no “correct way” to be a writer –i.e. a lot. As A plot.

Having thought about this question over my years in the field, I believe the answer has to do with how a person's appearance can be used to code an individual, suggesting their affiliations and alliances. Social scientists have long recognized that people intuitively make assumptions about others based on their clothing style – often based on unfair and unflattering stereotypes. In our current socio-political moment of exceptional division, distrust, and anger, I now believe that my appearance allows for coding errors. It may tell a story about me that I don't intend to tell, a story that, in the fiercely liberal space of academia, wrongly aligns me with conservative values. In the course of my professional duties, meeting someone for the first time, having exchanged only names, I find myself covered in a story that depends on assumptions about my identity, my appearance and my beliefs.

Of course, I am not alone, with my traditionally feminine appearance, in activating a critique that extends outward to encompass assumptions about political opinions and values. We see it in the controversy surrounding TIME's decision to name Taylor Swift 2023 Person of the Year. Although the magazine made a point of citing the undeniable impact of Swift's music on a global scale, the millions of dollars that her donations to food banks and cancer research, and her rise from teenage songwriter to international superstar, I've seen many mocking and dismissive responses. . For some, Swift's physical presentation and personality activate real vitriol. Opinion articles describe it as “nice” and mean that as a dig. None of this is to say that Swift doesn't deserve any criticism or was ever a bad actor, and there's no denying that she exists in a bubble of privilege. I'm more interested in how often critics rely on elements of Swift's appearance to insinuate that she is mediocre, unintelligent, and insincere. For two years, “Taylor Swift” was the nickname given to me by a small group of colleagues and graduate students, a shorthand for whiteness, dullness, lack of intelligence, and lack of real artistic ability. . I know they thought I was too stupid to understand the insult. The truth is that I refused to escalate by responding.

“Taylor Swift” isn’t the only insult I’ve experienced as an artist in higher education. A homeroom teacher – someone I barely knew – called me “Teacher Spice” (as in the lost Spice Girl) and regularly commented on my clothes and shoes. For one semester, we taught the same class back-to-back, and they would wait for their class to leave and mine to arrive, making jokes about what I was wearing that day. If that's not enough to establish a pattern – Taylor Swift, Teacher Spice – there is certainly a relationship between these two monikers: pop, unserious, frivolously feminine. Several years ago, a group of students with whom I had not interacted went to a colleague's house to express their distress at my “tradwife style.” Third-hand accounts are inevitably distorted, but I was told that students thought working with me would be dangerous. For our well-being, we decided that this group should not be forced to interact with me, and they don't. The next cohort of students – who got to know me through the experience of taking a class with me – was no problem. We're actually pretty close. There is mutual respect and care.

While I'm sure people miscode me because of my appearance, I'm also sure that my somewhat traditional femininity would attract less negative attention if I were traditionally attractive. 2023 was the year of “Barbie” and the film raised awareness that the hyper woman can still be feminist. While “Barbie” has received fair criticism for its proximity to girlboss-style white feminism, we've more generally seen women around the world — even those who consider themselves fairly progressive — enthusiastically donning heels and pink dresses to pose in the Barbie Box of theaters and theaters. celebrate the undeniable beauty of Margot Robbie. For a moment, the traditionally attractive woman could be admired for her intelligence and sense. But just like I don’t “look like an artist,” I don’t look like a Barbie either. Although my presentation is traditionally feminine, I am five foot one, wear a size twelve, have curly hair that tends to frizz, and have a gap between my teeth. Barbie's sudden acceptance was not acceptance of me.

Part of the reason I dress the way I do is a matter of practicality. Yes, I'm small. Yes, I'm chubby. I'm also a 36 DD. I don’t carry my weight “well”. My proportions make it difficult to find pants. A blouse is almost impossible. This is the reality of living in my body. Dresses save me from a daily struggle to dress in a way that is both comfortable and professional. On top of that, my students regularly tower over me and I can only reach halfway across the whiteboard. Truth be told, heels just give me a little height and I feel more confident in them. It's a boost I need.

The secondary reason I dress the way I do is just as personal. I grew up working class, wearing my brother's clothes. When I started school, I was teased mercilessly for being “poor” and looking like a “boy”. None of these things make me ashamed, but that said, even as a child, I was attracted to what I called “pretty dresses.” After working so hard for my career as an artist and educator, the clothes I wear are now a gift to me.

I love teaching, but my job as a professor – surrounded by artists and intellectuals – has destroyed my self-confidence. For years I avoided publicity for any of my books. I rarely did events. I turned down opportunities. I did this because any positive attention to my work consistently resulted in attacks on me. Now I'm trying to recover. I know I am a good teacher; I put my heart into the work. I know I'm a good writer; I put my heart into the work. Despite years of bullying and denigration, I remained in this profession because I believe that education can positively change lives. I also believe that fundamentally those who choose to work in education, including the majority of my students and colleagues, are fundamentally good. Among them are people I am grateful to know and feel lucky to work with. I just wish that the few people who judge me by my appearance would instead make the effort to learn who I am.