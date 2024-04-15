Janja Garnbret and Toby Roberts win gold at the inaugural Lead World Cup of 2024





Days after winning gold at the Boulder World Cup in Keqiao, China, Janja Garnbret claimed another gold medal early this morning at the inaugural Lead World Cup of 2024. Held in Wujiang, in China, the three-day event saw 60 men and 59 women compete for gold. Garnbret dominated both qualifying courses as well as yesterday's semi-final course, setting her up for this morning's final. In the final, she was the only athlete to win the women's course, thus winning gold. This is his 27th gold medal in lead climbing, a mind-blowing number. I had a lot of fun and [I’m] I’m just excited to get back to competing,” Garnbret said after her victory. “I got off to a good start with Boulder and was hoping for the same with Lead, and I guess my Lead form is as good as Boulder. I am now looking forward to returning home and training more before returning to compete in the World Cup in Innsbruck where I will do Bouldering and Leading, then Paris. On the men's side, Toby Roberts of Great Britain placed first after falling while reaching position 37 on the men's course. Japan's Taisei Homma fell in the exact same spot earlier in the event. Because Roberts placed ahead of Homma in the semifinals, he won first place while Homma took second. The victory was Roberts' second World Cup gold medal. He had an exceptional year on the 2023 World Cup circuit, winning a gold medal in Boulder and Lead. He also qualified for the Paris Olympics after placing first in the European qualifying event in October. As usual, Roberts put on a show on the men's final course, fighting with intense pomp and recovering from a few mistakes. I misread the beta a little bit, but I managed to stay there, pull myself together and find the right path, luckily,” Roberts said after his victory. The preparation for Paris is going well and I is using this competition to see how I am doing after a tough winter training and just enjoying competing on the competition circuit. Garnbret was joined on the Wujiang podium by China's Zhilu Luo in second and South Korea's Chaehyun Seo in third. Both performed exceptionally well throughout the competition, but they couldn't beat Garnbret. Japan's Sorato Anraku joined Roberts and Homma on the men's podium, winning bronze. The 17-year-old won silver at the Boulder World Cup in Keqiao a few days ago. Some big names were missing from the Wujiang Lead event, including Natalia Grossman, Brooke Raboutou, Oriane Bertone, Ai Mori, Adam Ondra, Jakob Schubert, Alex Megos, Jesse Grupper and Mejdi Schalck. The next World Cup will take place on May 35 in Salt Lake City, Utah, where we can expect greater participation from American athletes. Women's results Janja Garnbret (SLO) [TOP] Zhilu Luo (CHN) [44+] Chaehyun Seo (KOR) [43+] Natsuki Tanii (JPN) [40] Erin McNeice (GBR) [39] Laura Rogora (ITA) [34+] Natsumi Oda (JPN) [34+] Mia Krampl (ALS) [34+] Men’s results Toby Roberts (GBR) [36+] Taisei Homma (JPN) [36+] Sorato Anraku (JPN) [32+] Zento Murashita (JPN) [24+] Sascha Lehmann (SUI) [24] Hannes van Duysen (BEL) [24] Shuta Tanaka (JPN) [23+] Maximullien Milne (GBR) [23+] Shion Omata (JPN) [21+] Wujiang leads World Cup final

