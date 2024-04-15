Why Middle-Aged Men Should Refine Their Dress Code by 2% for Every Year Over 45





Luc Benoît April 15, 2024 5:00 a.m. Offer this item New Subscribe to offer this article Gift 5 articles to the person of your choice each month when you subscribe. Subscribe now Already subscribed? To log in Having moved to Australia 20 years ago, I am back in England for an extended visit, unaccompanied by my wife and children. Stunned with freedom, I take the opportunity to meet up with lots of old friends. Pints ​​are poured, football matches are watched and muddy walks take place in the rain. The joy of these encounters is heightened by their rarity, but the long intervals between them also highlight the passage of time. Seeing the changing faces of these lifelong friends reminds us that we have now reached that perilous crossroads of midlife where, like it or not, we were officially middle-aged. Cruz Beckham, left, is young enough to sport a scruffy look while his father David favors polish and good attire. Getty Outwardly, the friends who get through this stage of life best are those who have managed to keep their hair and stay relatively thin. But drinking Guinness with several of them in a Leicester pub, I am forced to recognize that another factor makes a huge difference. Whether they have succeeded in love or in life, the men who seem the least ravaged by the years share a common trait. They still make a tangible effort with their basic presentation and appear to be in at least semi-regular contact with their barbers. Others fare less well and the dividing line is clear. In our twenties, when we were skinny and carefree, scruffy hair had a certain rocknroll appeal. Today, men who stick to the devil care approach seem much more tired and defeated. Honestly, they look older, period. Tattered jeans and a worn t-shirt don't go so well with a graying beard and belly. George Clooney knows that it's not worth wearing a baggy t-shirt for a casual outfit. A polo shirt always looks better on older men. Getty Men, of course, have always been more likely to delude themselves about the aging process. For various reasons related to the biological clock, it is more difficult for women to escape the knowledge of their advanced age. Men, on the other hand, are more likely to delude themselves that they still look 35. Looking in the mirror, we ignore the visual evidence, choosing to ignore the fact that we probably share a lot more in common with George Costanza than we do with George Clooney. Yet physical decline is inevitable. The waist thickens, the hairline recedes, the eyebrows grow more and more alarmingly. The dispiriting effect of time on the male appearance was perhaps best expressed by WH Auden when reflecting on his very wrinkled skin. My face, the poet memorably admitted, is like a wedding cake left in the rain. (This remark was also not entirely unfounded when David Hockney drew Auden; he reportedly commented: If his face looks like this, what must his balls look like?) Such age-related indignities are inevitable, but from what I've seen on this excursion into the middle-aged psyche, the answer is simple. By simply improving your appearance and taking better care of your appearance, you can offset a lot of the damage. In other words, when you start to break down, you make sure you look put together.

