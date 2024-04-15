Connect with us

Olivia Wilde was practically missing half of her dress on the red carpet

A whole new level of nudity.

<p>Getty</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/SrfFDdI8YP9aLG2OAisaQw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyMzY-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/033d4d57008743fe019f0f783 cb77 177″/></p> <p>Getty</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/SrfFDdI8YP9aLG2OAisaQw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyMzY-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/033d4d57008743fe019f0f783 cb77 177″ class=”caas – img”/></p></div> </div> </div> </figure> <p>Sideless fashion is officially having at least a moment, though <a href=Olivia Wilde has something to say about this. Just a few days after walking the red carpet an LBD that is both backless and sidelessshe made another appearance at the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, where half of her dress was missing.

For the Saturday evening event, Wilde was a walking sartorial oxymoron in a black dress featuring a turtleneck, long sleeves, And a huge side cutout that stretched across her entire stomach all the way down to her legs. The only thing keeping the dress from coming undone was a long white bow loosely tied at the hips. And Wilde was fully aware of the deceptive nature of her attire. “Give me a full turtleneck and also hypothermia,” she wrote alongside a sideways photo of the dress on her Instagram Story.

While backless fashion has been around for a while, the sides trend is only gaining momentum and so far, Wilde is apparently its biggest proponent. Earlier this week, the actress attended the opening of the Tiffany & Co. "Tiffany Wonder" exhibition in Tokyo and wore a strapless black midi dress that had a major surprise when she turned sideways . With several panels of fabric missing, the little black dress was only held together by a simple piece of fabric around her upper back.

While backless fashion has been around for a while, the sides trend is only gaining momentum and so far, Wilde is apparently its biggest proponent. Earlier this week, the actress attended the opening of the Tiffany & Co. “Tiffany Wonder” exhibition in Tokyo and wore a strapless black midi dress that had a major surprise when she turned sideways . With several panels of fabric missing, the little black dress was only held together by a simple piece of fabric around her upper back.

