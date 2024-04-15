Carrie Underwood's Incredibly Toned Legs Glow in Shimmering Blue Ruffled Dress

Carrie Underwood did an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry this weekend in Nashville to pay a moving tribute to late country star Toby Keith.

While performing various other songs from his own discography, she also launched into a rendition of her hit “Should've Been a Cowboy”, and received rave reviews from audiences.

The 41-year-old musician opened up about her time at the Opry on social media, sharing stage photos as well as a glimpse of her dazzling blue dress.

Carrie wore a stunning blue wrap dress with a voluminous, ruffled skirt, covered in floral prints and glitter details, a plunging neckline and a dramatic train thanks to the skirt falling behind her.

The skirt also showed off her incredibly toned legs, while light jewelry accents completed the look. Her hair was styled in loose waves and she opted for dewy makeup.

“Always a wonderful evening when it’s a night at the @opry!” she wrote. “I consider myself incredibly lucky to be part of this family! Thank you for the [love]” She received enthusiastic praise from fans like, “I don't know how anyone keeps getting more beautiful but she does!! ” and: “Your dress is incredibly beautiful. You're so beautiful”, as well as: “Gorg!! You look like Cinderella!”

The “Jesus Take The Wheel” singer was inducted into the Opry in 2008, three years after winning the fourth season of American Idol, and has since become a fixture on the beloved country scene. She made her stage debut just two weeks after winning the singing competition.

© Getty Images Carrie has been an Opry staple for nearly two decades

“It’s a bit magical,” she told Opry following his first show, a two-song set that received enthusiastic reviews. “I don’t feel like I deserve this at all.”

She spoke about the magic of seeing shows at the Opry when she was younger, saying, “I don't even know how, but I always knew what it was.” You don't have to see it or hear it, you I know what it is. That’s how legendary it is.

© Getty Images The country star made her Opry debut in 2005, just two weeks after her “American Idol” win.

Carrie was invited in March 2008 by Randy Travis and was inducted by none other than Garth Brooks. “The induction award they gave me said, 'Hey, you're part of the family.' It means a lot to me because it's the heart of country music, the church, the sacred place, the super-elite club that says you love this music.”

In a 2022 interview on The Rob + Holly ShowCarrie specifically spoke about her Opry fashion choices, explaining, “I'm very particular when it comes to my Opry wardrobe. You see pictures on the wall or you look for things on the Grand Ole Opry , and I have the impression that women always dressed of a certain caliber. It was very glittery, it was very shiny.

© Getty Images She was inducted in 2008 by country legend Garth Brooks.

“It was a certain type of dress. I love trying to carry on that legacy because they were so beautiful to me.”

