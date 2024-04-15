Fashion
Brown shines as LR Track and Field dominates at Southside Power & Fitness Invitational
The Lenoir-Rhyne men's and women's track and field teams returned to their outdoor seasons in dominant fashion, as the Bears took first place in 19 events at the 2024 Southside Power & Fitness Invitational.
The highlight of the weekend was Alexis Brown breaking the Division II record with a 11.09 finish in the women's 100 meter dash.
The sophomore from Mableton, Georgia, won three events on the Irwin Track, including the women's 200-meter dash and the women's 4×100-meter relay in addition to her performance in the 100-meter dash.
After finishing in the Top 10 in the women's 200 meters at the Texas Relays, Brown returned to the top step of the podium with a result of 23.18. This is his second victory in this event during the outdoor season.
In the women's 4×100 meter relay, Brown was joined alongside Melody Jones, Victoria Aransiola and Holly Kone who recorded a time of 45.23. The collective group ran a time eight-tenths of a second faster than their race at the Texas Relays.
Another LR athlete who was successful in the short track was Sincere Sanders-Moss, who won the men's 100 meters and 200 meters.
The freshman from Gastonia, North Carolina, who set a new personal best in the preliminary event, took first place with his time of 10.49 in the men's 100-meter race. Meanwhile, in the 200 meters event, Sanders-Moss recorded another first place with her result of 21.56.
Staying true to the men's team, Jacob Wadsworth managed to achieve several victories over the weekend in the men's pole vault and men's long jump.
In the men's long jump, the senior from Dansville, New York, set a new personal best with a jump of 7.84 meters to take first place in the event. For the men's pole vault, Wadsworth was the only participant, but he had a jump of 3.96 meters in his first competition of the season.
As part of the Bears' dominant performance, LR won three additional events in the men's and women's competition. These included the pole vault, 400 meters and triple jump.
In the women's pole vault, Pearl Ballard took first place with a jump of 3.08 meters. The junior from Hendersonville, North Carolina, has placed in the top 10 in all three outdoor events she has competed in this season.
In the 400 meters, Kimberley Owens took first place among the women while Bamidele Ajayi finished first among the men.
Owens, a junior from El Paso, Texas, set a new personal best with her time of 59.36, which was good enough for her first victory of the 2023-24 track and field season. For Ajayi, the freshman also ran a new personal best of 47.40 to win his first varsity outdoor race.
For the triple jump, Nick Henriques and Kone took first place in the men's and women's divisions, respectively.
Henriques, the junior from Acworth, Ga., won his second triple jump competition of the outdoor season with a jump of 14.45 meters. Kone, a junior from Nottingham, England, earned her second top-two finish of the outdoor season with a jump of 11.97 meters.
Kone scored another relay victory this weekend while serving as the final leg of the women's 4×400 meter race. She was joined alongside Sharonda Priester, Carolin Fuehren and Damyja Ortiz, who clocked 3:57.82.
In addition to being the second leg of the relay, Führen also notched an individual victory with a first-place time of 2:11.11 in the women's 800-meter event. After setting a personal best at the Raleigh Relays, Fuehren's performance was good enough to earn his first win of the outdoor season.
Staying on the track, Clarence McGill earned another personal best in the 400 meter hurdles with his opening time of 52.21. The sophomore from Corpus Christi, Texas, who finished third at the Texas Relays, earned his fourth top-three result in the outdoor program.
In the women's 10,000 meter event, Sabrina Fleig finished first with a time of 36:57.77. The sophomore achieved a new personal best with the time, adding to the fourth consecutive weekend she achieved a career best while competing.
Moving onto the field, Josh Wise earned first place in the men's javelin throw of 53.74 meters. The senior from Portsmouth, England, set a personal best at the LR Bears Opener and won back-to-back events at the Moretz Sports Athletic Campus.
In the men's discus throw, Ellis Horton earned his first victory of the outdoor season with a throw of 44.48 meters. This distance is the second best result on the outdoor calendar, with only his throw of 45.72 meters at the Montreat College Open being higher.
The final event in which LR took first place was the women's hammer throw, where Olivia Jackson had a throw of 45.52 meters. The senior from Cherokee, North Carolina, finished in the top three in both events at the Moretz Sports Athletic Campus in 2024.
The Lenoir-Rhyne men's and women's track and field teams will be back in action next weekend for the Aggie Invitational in Greensboro, North Carolina. The two-day event hosted by North Carolina A&T begins Friday, April 19. This will be the final event. ahead of the 2024 SAC Outdoor Championships.
