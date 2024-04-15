Fashion
Zendaya wears a white towel mini dress as she debuts another tennis-inspired look during her Challengers promotional tour in Milan
Zendaya sported another tennis-inspired look as she continued her Challengers promotional tour in Milan on chat show Che Tempo Che Fa.
The Dune actress, 27, was a guest on the talk show filmed at Nove Studios on Sunday alongside co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor.
She looked stylish wearing a strappy white mini dress – reminiscent of the tennis dresses worn at Wimbledon – for the appearance.
Her golden tresses were styled in big bouncy waves in her recently debuted bob and she wore a pair of white Louboutins stilettos with the signature red soles.
Zendaya completed the look with a delicate silver pendant necklace and earrings, while opting for natural makeup.
During her interview on the TV show, Zendaya was asked about her feelings playing Rue in Euphoria.
“I'm so grateful for Euphoria because I think Rue means so much to me,” she said. “I think one of the greatest gifts I've ever been given is that Rue has been able to connect with many people and they share their stories with me and I often feel like they're doing as much a part of her as I am.
“Their stories, I carry them with me and I cherish them. I feel like Rue has also been a part of a lot of people's healing journeys.
She added: “It’s the greatest honor to be able to play her because of the connection people feel with her. I think it's one of the most rewarding roles I've had the honor of playing.
Earlier today, Zendaya showed off her style by attending a photocall in Milan while continuing her promotional tour for her new film Challengers.
The actress, who plays aspiring tennis star Tashi Duncan in the romance, looked incredible in a stunning white halter-neck mini skater dress.
The actress, who wore a tennis-inspired ensemble at every stop on her press tour, added inches to her figure with a pair of elegant pointed-toe heels and accessories with simple silver jewelry.
Styling her long, short tresses into voluminous waves, she wore a flawless makeup palette as she posed for photos in front of the Duomo di Milano cathedral.
Zendaya was joined by her co-stars Josh, who wore a navy jacket and wide-leg pants, and Mike, who dressed smartly in a gray shirt and pants.
In Challengers, scheduled for release on April 26, the star's character, an aspiring tennis star, abandons her career after suffering a serious injury.
Instead, she focuses on coaching her colleague Art, played by Mike Faist, with whom she falls in love and marries.
But Tashi finds her feelings dangerously divided after Art is entered on the Challenger Tour, where he faces Tashi's ex-boyfriend Patrick, played by Josh O'Connor.
It comes afterAmerican actressTV appearance on BBC's The One Show – which some fans described as surreal after the early evening show managed to attract such a big star.
The Euphoria star flaunted a super-length look in her plaid outfit which she teamed with a pair of towering blue pointy-toe heels alongside her co-stars Josh and Mike.
Fans quickly took to X to describe her appearance as “incredibly surreal” as they were shocked that the BBC early evening show had managed to recruit the Spider Man actress.
Zendaya was joined by her co-stars Josh O'Connor, who wore a navy jacket and wide-leg pants, and Mike Faist, who dressed smartly in a gray shirt and pants.
Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan, an aspiring tennis star who gives up her career after suffering a serious injury (character photo)
They wrote: “Seeing Zendaya on just one show is incredibly surreal. Call her this morning tomorrow to phone about arguments with your neighbors taking out the trash!! she will solve the problem!!; I can't believe Zendaya is on the only show tonight, this is what happens when Graham Norton takes a break.
Others added: “Zendaya on one show, what the hell; Zendaya on the one show, what the hell!'
While starring on the show, she told presenters Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo: “Tennis is no joke and I have such respect and admiration for this game, this sport and the people who play it. It's hard.
“We keep talking about romance, but I'm not sure it's all that romantic in this movie because there's co-dependency and hatred.
“I think these characters are complex and human and especially when it comes to Tashi, she's not the easiest person but I think there's a fragility in her and it was about finding the balance in her and to understand what is behind the shell and character that she has created.
|
