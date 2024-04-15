Wake Forest University





WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina In front of a season-record crowd, the No. 7-ranked Wake Forest men's tennis team posted a pair of victories over the No. 23 North Carolina team and Radford on Sunday night at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex. In front of a season-record crowd, the No. 7-ranked Wake Forest men's tennis team posted a pair of victories over the No. 23 North Carolina team and Radford on Sunday night at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex. The Demon Deacons were led by freshmen Luca Pow as the Solihull, England native remained undefeated that day in both singles and doubles. This season, Pow has accumulated a 22-2 record in doubles singles and currently has a 16-game winning streak. No. 116 Luciano Tacchi continued his brilliant campaign, eliminating No. 78 Karl Poling of North Carolina in straight sets. With Sunday's results, the Demon Deacons finished the 2024 regular season with a 26-5 overall record, including a 10-2 mark in ACC play. Additionally, the Deacs earned the No. 2 seed in next week's ACC tournament and will face the winner of No. 7 Georgia Tech/No. 10 Louisville on Friday, April 19 at 12:30 p.m. 2023 ACC Men's Tennis Championship Schedule

Wednesday April 17

Bank 1 10:00 a.m. No. 12 Miami vs. No. 13 Boston College Thursday April 18

Bank 1 10:00 a.m., No. 5 North Carolina vs. Miami-Boston College, winner

12:30 p.m. No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech

Bank 2 10:00 a.m. No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Clemson

12:30 p.m. No. 7 Georgia Tech vs. No. 10 Louisville Friday April 19

Bank 1 10:00 Winner No. 1 Virginia vs. Notre Dame-Clemson

12:30 Winner No. 2 Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech-Louisville

Bank 2 10:00 Winner #4 Duke vs. Boston College-Miami-North Carolina

12:30 Winner #3 NC State vs. Florida State-Virginia Tech Saturday April 20 10:00 a.m. Semi-final matches Sunday April 21 10:00 a.m. Championship Single-day tickets for the 2024 ACC Tournament are $10 for adults (18 and older) and $7 for youth 17 and under. Admission is free for children aged 9 and under. ACC students enter free with school ID. A full championship pass for all five days costs $25. All tournament spots are general admission. Tickets can be purchased online at https://theacc.co/24ACCtennischamptix. Game #1 – #23 North Carolina How did it happen The Demon Deacons were strong in doubles, taking the lead on all three courts.

No. 1 DK Suresh Ekambaram / Holden Koons eliminated No. 32 Benjamin Kittay/Phillip Jordan, 6-2, to bring the Deacs within a match of the doubles point.

/ eliminated No. 32 Benjamin Kittay/Phillip Jordan, 6-2, to bring the Deacs within a match of the doubles point. Luciano Tacchi / Luca Pow then gave the Demon Deacons a 1-0 lead, earning a 6-4 win at third doubles. Tacchi and Pow are currently on an eight-fight winning streak.

/ then gave the Demon Deacons a 1-0 lead, earning a 6-4 win at third doubles. Wake Forest's momentum continued in singles, as it won the first set on five courts.

Luca Pow quickly extended the Demon Deacons' advantage, earning a 6-1, 6-2 victory at fifth singles.

quickly extended the Demon Deacons' advantage, earning a 6-1, 6-2 victory at fifth singles. No. 116 Luciano Tacchi gave the Deacs a 3-0 lead, beating 78th-ranked Karl Poling in straight sets (6-2, 6-0).

gave the Deacs a 3-0 lead, beating 78th-ranked Karl Poling in straight sets (6-2, 6-0). No. 69 DK Suresh Ekambaram won by defeating No. 112 Phillip Jordan (6-4, 6-4) on court two. At the time of the clinch, Wake Forest led on two of the three remaining courts.

won by defeating No. 112 Phillip Jordan (6-4, 6-4) on court two. The Demon Deacons defeated the Tar Heels, 4-0, improving to 10-2 in ACC play this season. Singles results 1. #29 Philippe Moroni (WFU) against Benjamin Kittay (NC) 6-4, 5-4, unfinished

2. #69 DK Suresh Ekambaram (WFU) def. #112 Phillip Jordan (NC) 6-4, 6-4

3. #116 Luciano Tacchi (WFU) def. #78 Karl Poling (NC) 6-2, 6-0

4. Matthew Thomson (WFU) against Patrick Schoen (NC) 4-6, 5-2, unfinished

5. Luca Pow (WFU) def. Will Peters (NC) 6-1, 6-2

6. Holden Koons (WFU) against Anuj Watane (NC) 6-4, 3-2, unfinished Duplicate results 1. #1 DK Suresh Ekambaram / Holden Koons (WFU) def. #32 Benjamin Kittay/Phillip Jordan (NC) 6-2

2. Philippe Moroni / Matthew Thomson (WFU) against Patrick Schoen/Peter Murphy (NC) 6-5, unfinished

3. Luciano Tacchi / Luca Pow (WFU) def. Will Peters/Karl Poling (NC) 6-4 Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (5,3,2) Game #2 – Radford How did it happen In the second leg of Sunday's doubleheader, Wake Forest got off to a strong start, taking the lead on two courts.

Philippe Moroni And Matthew Thomson earned their 13th double-double victory this season with a 6-1 victory on the first court.

And earned their 13th double-double victory this season with a 6-1 victory on the first court. Luca Pow / Holden Koons then clinched the doubles point with a 6-1 victory in the second doubles. Sunday marked Pow and Koons' first double-double match as a duo.

/ then clinched the doubles point with a 6-1 victory in the second doubles. Wake Forest continued its outstanding singles play, winning the first set on four courts.

Luca Pow extended the Demon Deacons' lead with a win at third singles. Pow is now a perfect 2-0 in the third box.

extended the Demon Deacons' lead with a win at third singles. Minutes later, Holden Koons extended the Deacs' advantage by winning the fourth singles.

extended the Deacs' advantage by winning the fourth singles. Jamieson Nathan won the match with a 6-1, 6-3 victory on the fifth court. Both teams played the rest of the competition.

won the match with a 6-1, 6-3 victory on the fifth court. No. 69 DK Suresh Ekambaram held off an early deficit to beat Guilherme Severin in the opening singles.

held off an early deficit to beat Guilherme Severin in the opening singles. Matthew Thomson then notched a 7-6, 6-2 victory on court two, giving the Demon Deacons a 6-0 lead.

then notched a 7-6, 6-2 victory on court two, giving the Demon Deacons a 6-0 lead. Wake Forest defeated Radford, 6-1, to close out the 2024 regular season. Singles results 1. #69 DK Suresh Ekambaram (WFU) def. SEVERIN, Guilhermé (RAD) 3-6, 6-0, 6-1

2. Matthew Thomson (WFU) def. SUPPORT, Tom (RAD) 7-6 (7-4), 6-2

3. Luca Pow (WFU) def. MARANGONI, Filippo (RAD) 6-0, 6-1

4. Holden Koons (WFU) def. COURTEAU, Charles (RAD) 6-1, 6-0

5. Jamieson Nathan (WFU) def. EDWARDS, Evan (RAD) 6-1, 6-3

6. VIRGIN, Manfredi (RAD) def. Ernesto Requena (FMA) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 Duplicate results 1. Philippe Moroni / Matthew Thomson (WFU) def. SEVERIN, Guilherme/COURTEAU, Charles (RAD) 6-1

2. Luca Pow / Holden Koons (WFU) def. MARANGONI, Filippo/SAPORTA, Tom (RAD) 6-1

3. Noah Hahn / DK Suresh Ekambaram (WFU) against VERGINE, Manfredi/EDWARDS, Evan (RAD) 3-4, unfinished Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (3,4,5,1,2,6) From Coach Bresky “First of all, I would like to thank Dr. Susan Wente for coming today. It means a lot to have the support of our president. Second, I would like to thank our fans for creating an incredible atmosphere. We have the best fans in the country Finally, I would like to thank our seniors – Matt, Holden and Filo They have meant a lot to us and we are grateful for the impact they have had on our program. It was great to bounce back on Friday. North Carolina always has a great team and we played one of our best games of the year. It was a great way to end the ACC season. We are excited for the ACC Tournament and hope to see everyone in Cary. ” – Head Coach Tony Bresky Following The Demon Deacons will face the winner of No. 7 Georgia Tech/No. 10 Louisville on Friday, April 19 at 12:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the 2024 ACC Tournament. Follow the Deacons: GoDeacs.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

