The Best Simple Dresses to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe, According to a Fashion Editor





Deborah wear one cream knit dress from NA-KD. Living in the UK, where complaining about the lack of sunshine is part of our identity, I'm always nervous to admit that I really enjoy the cooler climate. Top of the list is the fact that I find it easier to dress in layers: give me a chunky sweater and a wool coat, and I'm happy. Although I'm also desperately ready for brighter spring days, I find warm clothes more difficult to use. As soon as it's too warm for sweaters, I feel sartorially lost. So it's important that I have some clothes that are easy to put on and that I feel comfortable in. Over the past few years, dresses have been essential to fulfilling this role while keeping me looking chic. I am naturally drawn to simple dresses; free from details that could date them later. This is a category I allow myself to invest in, which is why I want any dress I add to my collection to transcend trends and have long-term potential. I weighed my options for spring/summer 2024, and after much back and forth, the following 24 dresses were added to my shortlist. There are budget-friendly styles, perfect for filling those last-minute gaps, and on the other end of the spectrum, I've selected a few luxury models that I know will feel special every time you wear it. Take a look at my pick of the best simple dresses below, starting from just £28. The best simple dresses from the general public: and other stories One-shoulder midi dress Such an elegant piece for spring and summer evenings. NA-KD Fine knit midi dress A foolproof transition dress. So understated, but the ruching at the waist makes it look really thoughtful. Recycled polyester Riviera Midi Dress in Lavender Purple Omnes slip dresses are unmatched, especially at this price point. Seattle Black Crochet Trim Midi Skater Dress This versatile dress is sure to be brought on your next vacation, whether you're going on a city break or a beach getaway. ARK Oversized shirt dress Dress up with heels and gold jewelry or keep it casual with sandals or sneakers. To silence Riley ribbed maxi dress Hush's new arrivals are so good right now. These ribbed maxis can be worn on the weekend or on vacation with a simple change of accessories. and other stories Fine satin midi dress I can't not include a classic slip. COS Square-neck knit slip dress COS Contrast panel midi dress For a t-shirt style dress, this looks exceptionally sophisticated. The best mid-priced dresses ME+EM Long fit and flare dress in mixed materials Navy is always a chic color choice. Embrace your inner mermaid with this head-turning number. Jigsaw Striped jersey dress | Black This would also look cool layered over a white T-shirt. BRIGHT STUDIOS V-Neck Knit Mermaid Dress This precise shade of green is a key spring color. SEE White cotton poplin mini dress with drawstring I've seen the top version of it all over Instagram, but the dress has my heart. Reformation Flax Tagliatelle Dress It Linen is synonymous with the warmer months. This gives me Kate Hudson in 10 Things I Hate About You atmosphere. Whistles Leather bandeau dress The luxurious manufacturing is what this dress is all about. The best high-end dresses JOSEPH Cléa dress in silk satin This olive green shade is just as versatile as a neutral. Totem – INT Jacquard Striped Tunic Dress Caramel/cornsilk Tove Solene cotton poplin midi dress The juxtaposition between the full skirt and the spaghetti straps is perfect. Victoria Beckham Cami Fit and Flare Midi in Steel Blue Simple doesn't necessarily mean boring. LINE Venusia long jersey dress Wear this one throughout the seasons with a few clever layering tips. LOEWE Anagram embroidered ribbed metallic cotton jersey midi dress With a touch of metallic thread running through it, this shimmering number is made for day to night dressing. KHAITÉ Wes ribbed silk-organza maxi dress Prepare to be showered with compliments. DO Emmaretta ruched gingham organic cotton voile midi dress It wouldn't be spring/summer without adding a Dôen dress to your list. LOYAL TO THE BRAND Nahna + Net Sustain linen maxi dress MARA HOFFMAN Alora + Net Sustain belted organic cotton midi dress Wear with sneakers, sandals or heels.

