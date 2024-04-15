Connect with us

Fashion

The Best Simple Dresses to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe, According to a Fashion Editor

Best Simple Dresses: @deborabrosa

Deborah wear one cream knit dress from NA-KD.

Living in the UK, where complaining about the lack of sunshine is part of our identity, I'm always nervous to admit that I really enjoy the cooler climate. Top of the list is the fact that I find it easier to dress in layers: give me a chunky sweater and a wool coat, and I'm happy.

Although I'm also desperately ready for brighter spring days, I find warm clothes more difficult to use. As soon as it's too warm for sweaters, I feel sartorially lost. So it's important that I have some clothes that are easy to put on and that I feel comfortable in. Over the past few years, dresses have been essential to fulfilling this role while keeping me looking chic.