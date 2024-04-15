The most expensive luxury shoes owned by BTS Jimin

Aside from his striking good looks and irresistible charm, BTS Jimin has impeccable style and extraordinary taste in fashion. Whether he's dressed casually or totally glam for a red carpet appearance, he never misses an opportunity to impress. BTS trendsetter Park Jimin always remains conscious about his choice of luxury shoes, and his collection of ultra expensive shoes is substantial proof of his impeccable style.

Powerhouse singer Park Jimin is currently completing his mandatory military service alongside his pal and bandmate Jungkook. But in the meantime, his fans have fervently continued to play his songs on rotation in support of the singer. Just after ARMYs (BTS's devoted fanbase) celebrated the one-year anniversary of Jimin's debut single Like crazy from his first album Confront, the song surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, making him the first Korean solo artist to achieve this incredible feat. But this love story is not one-sided. Even with his military commitments, Jimin managed to reciprocate his love and dedication for ARMYs with another solo song. Closer than thatand even occasional social media posts to maintain a connection.

The caring, “cute, sexy and charming” guy is always on top of his game, whether it's music, dancing or style. The Korean fashion pioneer has an incredible luxury shoe collection featuring selections from the world's biggest fashion brands. Without further ado, let's take a look at BTS Jimin's most expensive shoes in this shoe collection.

LV Trainer Sneakers

(Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images and LV)

Jimin attended the 2021 American Music Awards with the other group members and they won two prestigious awards at the ceremony. As the group walked the red carpet together, dripping in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, Jimin rocked a black suit, pairing it with a pink shirt to add a touch of sweetness. And for the shoes, he chose a LV sneakers in black.

This exquisite pair of sneakers combines luxurious alligator skin with glazed calfskin as the base material. You can find the handwritten Louis Vuitton signature printed in silver on the side, while the black on black number 54 on the back pays homage to the year the luxury fashion house was founded, 1854. A contrasting white rubber outsole with flower monogram sets. shoes apart from the others. A pair of these Italian-made sneakers can easily cost over $1,200.

Easy mule LV

(Image: Pinterest and LV)

For a casual airport look, Jimin wore a dark gray hoodie with a black denim jacket and completed the outfit with a black LV beanie and 22K Diamond baby cross earring. For the shoes, he kept things simple but elegant with a Easy mule LV which costs around $915 USD per pair.

BTS Jimin's comfortable slip-on shoes are an expensive and luxurious choice for everyday wear. The shoes feature a comfortable anatomical insole and micro-rubber outsole, making them both a durable and modest choice. Classic monogram canvas on black leather with an LV initial flap adds elegance to the choice.

Saint LaurentMen's Wyatt Leather Chelsea Boots

(Image: Pinterest and Saint Laurent)

Whether as part of an airport adjustment or at concerts, Jimin often chooses to wear his Saint Laurent Wyatt Leather Chelsea Boots. It's not just Jimin who prefers these boots; his closest friend V is also a fan of this shoe choice. Currently, the shoes retail for $1,190.

The calfskin shoes feature a pointed toe, making the boots incredibly stylish with a little '80s vibe. The slip-on style makes them easier to wear. Additionally, the shoes are also made in Italy by expert designers using the best materials. The small 3-4 cm grooved heel enhances the overall look of the boots, adding height and sophistication to the wearer's overall outfit.

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Chris Metal Toe Leather Boots

(Image: Pinterest and wear.net)

Another expensive luxury shoe from BTS Jimin's collection is the stylish Calvin Klein. 205W39NYC Chris metal-toe leather boots. These sturdy, ankle-high boots are expertly crafted in Italy from shiny leather, with elasticated sides and Cuban heels. The best feature of the shoe is its contrasting logo, embossed into a silver metal toe cap.

The captivating look of the leather boots justifies its exorbitant price tag of $1,095. Jimin put on the shoes for his Like crazy performance at SBS Inkigayo, pairing them with a white studded jacket and black pants to make a fashion statement.

Marsèll lace-up leather derbies

(Image: @btspicstwt_/X and Farfetch)

For a casual yet chic airport look, Jimin wore a distressed knit polo with distressed ripped jeans. But it was her choice of shoes that was the star of the show. For shoes, Jimin sported Marsèll lace-up leather derbiescompleting her outfit in style.

The derby shoes feature leather lining, a round toe, and a lace-up front closure for an overall modest appearance. While the branded insole provides ultimate comfort, the thick rubber sole elevates the entire look of the shoe. Handmade from shiny leather, these derby shoes cost around $1,438.

Dior Buffalo lace-up boot

(Image: Pinterest and Dior)

As Dior's global ambassador, Jimin got his hands on the spring 2024 collection early and sported the brand's avant-garde. Buffalo lace-up boots at an airport event last year. These chic shoes add a contemporary touch to any ensemble and can be easily paired with casual and formal outfits.

Priced at $1,500 USD, this pricey shoe chosen by Jimin is crafted from black smooth calfskin with embossed Dior Oblique side panels. The chunky rubber sole adds extra height. With wide leather laces and a Dior Oblique back tab, it's a sleek and stylish choice for all seasons.

Dior Evidence ankle boot

(Image: @theseoulstory/X and Dior)

It's only natural that the Dior global brand ambassador has an impressive collection of Dior shoes, and Jimin's matching shoe collection perfectly matches his charming personality. Among its collection of luxurious shoes are military-inspired shoes Dior Evidence ankle bootwhich combines timeless class and contemporary style.

Keeping the spirit of the house in mind, these boots are crafted from smooth black calfskin interwoven with a tonal buckle strap that adds a layer of finesse. Featuring a silver-finished metal toe, the shoes have a graceful yet bold look that every man needs in his wardrobe. Retailing for around $1,440, the shoes prove Jimin's luxurious and refined taste in fashion.

(Main image: Taylor Hill /Getty Images, featured image: bts.bighitofficial/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

– What is Jimin's brand?

BTS Jimin is the global ambassador of two LVMH labels: Dior and Tiffany & Co.

– Does Jimin own a car?

Yes, Jimin owns several cars, including a Porsche Panamera GTS and a Kia Carnival.

– What does Jimin’s father own?

Jimin's father owns a cafe; Magnate Café in Busan is a very popular destination for all BTS fans.