Paris Hilton shines in off-the-shoulder corset dress for Coachella as she talks partying as a mom





Paris Hilton is one of the queens of Coachella alongside Vanessa Hudgens and Alessandra Ambrosio, of course. And she once again proved why she holds that title by attending this year's festival in Indio, California in several jaw-dropping outfits. The multi-headed 43-year-old has already undergone numerous outfit changes at this year's festival, with our favorite being a white off-the-shoulder corset dress she wore while DJing in the Absolut Vodka tent. She accessorized with a Coachella-approved floral headband and white sunglasses, and wore her signature blonde locks in a lightly curled hairstyle. She nailed Coachella fashion once again! Check out some photos of Paris in action hereand in the TikTok video below. original sound – ParisHilton @parishilton Thanks @what it do jadaboo for the introduction and for killing it as a DJ in the #Absolute tent to #Coachella Paris Hilton talks about how her party life has changed since becoming a mom The mother of two said People that even though she's been attending Coachella for as long as she can remember, things are a little different this year because of her son, two kids Phoenix and daughter London and his sister's and cousins' children too. “Before everyone had kids, my sister Nicky and my cousins ​​Whitney, Brooke and Farrah and I always went together every year and stayed in the same house,” the Paris in love » recalled the star. “It was so much fun to go to the Sahara tent together and just dance or to the Neon Carnival and go on all the rides. But everyone has kids so no cousins ​​this year. “My schedule is so crazy that I don’t even go out anymore,” Cooking with Paris The star explained, adding: “I haven't been to a party besides my birthday party at my house in a long time, so it will be fun.” I will be in Absolut Land with my Sliving Cosmo [cocktail]that we created together, so I'm excited about that. Speaking of things that fascinate Paris, the Simple life one alum told the outlet that she's been looking forward to putting her Coachella outfits together with longtime stylist Sammy K for some time. “I love putting my Coachella looks together,” Paris shared. “This year I definitely had a Beyoncé inspired cowboy outfit planned, which I will wear on Saturday. And I'm excited to wear my Absolut bling headphones.

