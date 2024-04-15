The king of pet stores, Roberto Cavalli, dies at the age of 83





Italian designer Roberto Cavalli died on Friday April 12, 2024, in Florence, at the age of 83 following a long illness. The designer has become a globally recognized and highly respected fashion personality from humble beginnings. “Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within them. Roberto Cavalli's legacy will live on through his creativity, his love of nature and through his cherished family,” a company note said. Coming from a family of artists, including his uncle Giuseppe Rossi, a well-known painter and representative of the Macchiaioli movement, Cavalli patented a process of printing on leather which characterized his first collection which he presented at the ready-to-wear show. -port from Paris in 1970. . In 1994, he made his debut in Milan, breathing new energy into fashion, but also into the creativity of jeans by presenting a new collection of jeans aged with special sand-based treatments as well as complete total looks decorated with animal prints with which his style quickly became identified. and made him famous all over the world. Among the brand's most famous fans were Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Charlize Theron and Naomi Campbell. According to market estimates, in 2001 the brand achieved a turnover of approximately 300-350 billion lira. As part of its offering, in addition to women's and men's fashion, it also included children's clothing, a home line, accessories, perfumes and opened boutiques in dozens of countries. He loved organizing big shows and events, parties and vacations. In 2002, he also opened his Just Cavalli Club in Milan, atop the Torre Branca, a historic tower designed by architect Giò Ponti in 1933. It is one of the signs of how a fashion brand has become synonymous lifestyle and, soon after, other Just Cavalli cafes opened in Florence and Dubai. Among other examples, he was among the first designers to sign a capsule collection in collaboration with a fast fashion chain as he did with H&M in 2007, also paving the way for new examples of affordable luxury. In 2015, Cavalli, after leaving creative direction to Peter Dundas, sold 90% of his company to the Clessidra fund. Sergio Azzolari, CEO of the Roberto Cavalli Group, now controlled by Auriel Investment SA, remembered the designer and founder of the house, saying: “The Roberto Cavalli Company shares its condolences for the loss of Mr. Cavalli's family. His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration. Fausto Puglisi, creative director of the fashion house since 2020, greeted the creative and entrepreneur by addressing him with these words: “Dear Roberto, you may no longer be physically here with us, but I know that I will always feel your spirit with me. .” “It is the greatest honor of my career to work under your legacy and design collections for the brand you founded with such vision and style. Rest in peace. You will be missed and loved so much that your name will live on, a source of inspiration to others, and especially to me,” Puglisi added. READ ALSO :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-spin-off.com/news/stories/The-People-Roberto-Cavalli-dies-at-83-18028 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos