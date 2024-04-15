



LEXINGTON, KY. The sixth-ranked Tennessee men's tennis team narrowly fell to No. 5 Kentucky, 4-3, Sunday afternoon at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex, allowing the Wildcats to win the SEC title and finish second for the Big Orange. The sixth-ranked Tennessee men's tennis team narrowly fell to No. 5 Kentucky, 4-3, Sunday afternoon at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex, allowing the Wildcats to win the SEC title and finish second for the Big Orange. The Vols (21-5,10-2 SEC) lost the doubles point to the Wildcats (21-2,12-0 SEC) with wins on courts two and three. The 10th duo of Johannus Monday And Angel Diaz scored a 7-5 victory over the British number 8 duo of Joshua Lapadat and JJ Mercer on the first court. Third-ranked Monday tied the score at 1 with a 6-3, 6-1 effort over No. 38 Taha Baadi at the top of the lineup. Diaz trailed 6-1, 6-4 against Eli Stephenson on court six. The Wildcats made it 2-2 with a fourth-court victory. No. 31 Shunsuke Mitsui completed a three-setter over 99th-ranked Lapadat, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, to give the Vols a one-point advantage at 3-2. Great Britain secured a victory on court three, making court five the deciding factor. Filip Pieczonka fought in three sets, but ultimately fell to Jack Loutit on court five, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, leading to Kentucky's victory. JO AND ANGEL AT NO. 1 With their victory over the eighth-ranked duo of Lapadat and Mercer, Monday and Diaz now hold a 9-3 record against ranked opponents this season, including an impressive 3-0 mark against those residing in the top 10. duo boasts a 16.-4 record in 2024 and finished the conference with a 9-3 mark while playing in first place. FOLLOWING The Vols will kick off the postseason with the 2024 SEC Men's Tennis Championship, which will take place April 17-21 at the LSU Tennis Complex in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. RESULTS

Double 1. #10 Johannus Monday / Angel Diaz (UT) def. #8 Joshua Lapadat/JJ Mercer (UK), 7-5

2. Taha Badi/Jack Loutit (UK) def. #58 Shunsuke Mitsui / Filip Pieczonka (TU), 7-5

3. Eli Stephenson/Jaden Weekes (UK) def. Younes Lalami / Nicolas Kobelt (TU), 7-6(5) Order of arrival: 2,1,3 Simple 1. #3 Johannus Monday (UT) def. #38 Taha Badi (UK), 6-3, 6-1

2. #31 Shunsuke Mitsui (UT) def. #99 Joshua Lapadat (UK), 2-6, 6-1, 6-3

3. #124 Jaden Weeks (UK) def. Chris Li (TU), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

4. Charlelie Cosnet (United Kingdom) def. Nicolas Kobelt (TU), 7-6(0), 6-3

5. Jack Loutit (United Kingdom) def. Filip Pieczonka (UT), 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

6. Angel Diaz (UT) def. Eli Stephenson (UK), 6-1, 6-4 Order of arrival: 1,6,4,2,3,5

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utsports.com/news/2024/4/14/mens-tennis-6-vols-drop-heartbreaker-to-5-kentucky-4-3.aspx

