2nd Annual Black Fashion Show Celebrates Culture and Creativity at SDSU | News

Models, designers and creators showcased their latest styles for the 2nd Annual Black Fashion Show at San Diego State University's Montezuma Hall. The March 22 event was part of tributes and activities on campus to celebrate Black History Month. Sponsored by Forever 21, this year's show featured the designer's Black History Month collection. Henry Jones III. Jones himself attended the event to support SDSU talent and to promote his new fashion line amid a vibrant gathering of empowered and supportive Black community members, alongside the students' families and friends from SDSU who organized the event. The event was created to showcase the range of talent within SDSU’s Black community. Being able to see my Black Fashion Week legacy double in size really warms my heart, said Keiana Foster, an SDSU alumna who earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology last spring, and the visionary founder behind the event. This second show once again showcased the creativity of our students on campus, but also paid homage and recognition to those who came before us. With the theme of the Black and Crimson edition, more than 72 models and 15 designers showed off various collections on the catwalk, from chic seasonal coquettes and cultural motifs to original brands from SDSU designers. Foster was encouraged by the number of fans who came to fill the auditorium and hopes to make it a tradition for SDSU's Black community. Seeing so many people in the crowd showing their support brought tears to my eyes, Foster said. Foster credited his co-director, Kennedy peppersan SDSU senior pursuing a degree in business administration and management, for bringing the event to life. [Peppers] “I kept my vision alive and made many students feel empowered and confident as they strutted down the runway or presented their unique creations,” Foster said. Being able to work alongside him and help coach the models was a very fun and heartwarming experience. This fashion show aims to understand our history and culture. It's about self-love, building self-confidence, showcasing your talents, but most importantly, being part of a family. This is art. This is black art at its finest. Foster said.

