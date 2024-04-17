Nelly Furtado, 45, looks 'absolutely stunning' in a sequinned lace-up dress on the red carpet





Nelly Furtado walked the red carpet for the premiere of her new film, “The Greatest Hits.” (Image via Getty Images) The return of Nelly Furtado is in full swing. After making a surprise appearance during the first week of Coachella, the 45-year-old ditched the desert festival scene to hit the red carpet at Los Angeles' El Capitan Theater for the premiere of her new film “The Greatest Hits “. The mother of three was all smiles as she posed alongside co-star Lucy Boynton (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) in a sparkling brown off-the-shoulder ruched dress that featured lace-up detailing that showed off a hint of skin. Furtado's look was acclaimed on social media by fans who couldn't get enough of the sultry ensemble. Nelly Furtado, 45, at the premiere of “The Greatest Hits.” (Image via Getty Images) “Nelly looks so beautiful,” one person said wrote. “I know it was almost 20 years ago, but hey!” another said the (formerly Twitter). “That’s not the Nelly Furtado that was out at the time!” 'Absolutely stunning', one fan agreed. The romantic comedy tells the story of a woman using music to process the death of her boyfriend (David Corenswet). Boynton plays a music producer (who works with Furtado) who learns that she has the ability to travel through time whenever she hears certain songs. Nelly Furtado and actress Lucy Boynton at the premiere of their film “The Greatest Hits.” (Photo by Léon Bennett/Getty Images) Furtado, who plays herself in the film, is gearing up for her musical comeback as fans eagerly await her first studio album since 2017. Earlier this year, Furtado appeared on CBC's “Q” and talked about walking away from the music scene. “I leave for a while, that's what I do. I leave and I collapse like a mess on the floor, then I slowly get back on my feet. But that doesn't mean the mess is a bad place .It's just kind of like I'm a jellyfish,” she said. said. “I'm empathetic, so I like, I really have to live it, man. I have to live the things that I do. I can't really fake it,” she said. explain. “So sometimes I do it, it seems like an artist cliché, but it’s like you have to kind of turn yourself into a blob and then slowly go back to training.” Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And Instagram.

