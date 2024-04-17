Cameron Brink in black and white Balmain dress at the 2024 WNBA Draft
Cameron Brink embraced the monochrome hues while attending the 2024 WNBA Draft in New York on Monday. The small forward, who played college basketball for Stanford University, was selected to join the Los Angeles Sparks.
Brink opted for an asymmetrical black and white Balmain dress featuring a thigh-high slit, a cutout bodice and a rosette applique on the shoulder. The athlete added black pumps draped in chains, completing her ensemble with drop earrings and layered bracelets.
Brink wore her blonde tresses slicked back, while her makeup consisted of metallic eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a glossy lip.
After being selected as the second pick, Brink became emotional. “I’m an ugly crybaby,” Brink told ESPN. “It's such a scary environment, but we work so hard for this, and I just have to shout out to all my girls.… I'm so happy to be associated with all of them in the league, and I'm just very grateful.
Brink is the god sister of Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry. Her mother, Sonya, attended the 2024 WNBA Draft in support of Brink.
“I’m falling in love with the game even more just by being here in New York with these girls,” Brink continued. “My passion is rekindled. The college season is tough, but I'm looking forward to a new challenge and ready to get to work.
Black and white hues were trending throughout awards season after being spotted on the runways of Gucci, Chloé and Carven. Clean palettes were popular among attendees at shows like the Golden Globes and Oscars, with stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Keri Russell and Carey Mulligan participating in the fashion.
The 2024 WNBA Draft took place on April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Following the 2023-24 NCAA Division I women's basketball season, 12 teams across the United States have selected picks from colleges like the University of Iowa, UCLA and Stanford.
