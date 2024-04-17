The Biden Guide to Dressing Younger





Joe Biden is a dapper guy. He always was. When he showed up decades ago for a first date with the woman who would become his wife and the country's first lady, his knee-jerk reaction was: This will never work, not in a million years. years. Wearing a sport coat and loafers, Joe Biden looked too dapper for someone who previously hung out with men in T-shirts and clogs. They succeeded. And the future president remained true to his style. It was a question that sometimes skewed Gatsby, for whom in 1974 Washingtonian magazine noted his penchant for pinstriped suits and tasseled loafers, citing him as one of the best-dressed men in the Senate. It was sometimes too high a tone for its setting. In 1979, Mr. Biden, then a senator in his second term, exuded confidence in a tailored suit and expensive tie during a speech on the campus of the University of Alabama, The New Yorker later reported. It was even a threat that, on occasion, even threatened to overshadow the boss. Yes, it must have been flattering to be hailed by the Chicago Tribune as the best-dressed man during Bill Clinton's State of the Union address in 2000. But politically, it wasn't the best solution.

Still, the dapper credibility has stood President Biden in good stead. When Donald J. Trump, now 77, ridicules his 81-year-old opponent as a doddering Uncle Joe, he misses a point that any tailor would be happy to clarify. There is aging and there is looking old. To prevent your clothes from adding unnecessary years, make style your friend. Joe Biden's style is timeless and has no expiration date, designer Todd Snyder recently said. If you think it's accidental, you're not paying attention.

Aside from the occasional solecism (wearing a tie, not a bow tie, with his tuxedo at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's state dinner), President Biden is still the dapper, sartorial politician Tom Ford once praised. in a British interview with GQ. More tellingly, it illustrates how, in politics as in other areas, dressing effectively and well requires skill and a willingness to look closely in the mirror. Bodies change with age, said Keith Dorsett, district manager of Heimies Haberdashery, a venerable men's clothing manufacturer in St. Paul, Minnesota. All but the most fit men are destined to experience some muscle loss in their chest and shoulders as they age. , accompanied by loss of flesh on the back and changes in posture. The scale may insist that you weigh exactly what you did at age 30. She can't explain how some of those pounds turned into muffin tops.

Think about how rarely we look in the mirror and take real inventory, Mr. Dorsett said. At any time, but especially as we age, fitness is the number 1 priority. This view is shared by experts like Giovanni Bianchi, director of menswear brand LBM 1911, maker of what Esquire once called the perfect blazer. Age is not the determining factor in one's ability to dress effectively, Mr. Bianchi said by email from his home in Mantua, Italy. Age is only the deciding factor if you make the wrong choices. Sadly, strategizing to accommodate the dynamics of an aging body requires skills that few of us innately possess. Since we are no longer in a world where haberdashery abounds, we are left with only the sad testimonies of aging: a sports jacket with scarecrow shoulders, a sleeve that goes down to the wrist, the hems of pants that stretch wrap around the shoes. That is, unless we're President Joe Biden, who has clearly learned lessons learned at clothing manufacturers like Brooks Brothers and Jos. A. Bank (and, presumably, at much fancier establishments, although the White House, through a spokesperson, demurred when asked which ones). Continuing to refine them even as he occupies the highest office, Mr. Biden gives flippant master classes in sartorial tricks that distract from the inevitable predations of time. With an older body, you can do what Biden does and put a little structure in the shoulder while keeping it soft, so it's somewhere between a British and Italian cut, Mr. Dorsett said. You can create a subtle shape in the back lining of a jacket where there is inevitably less meat on the bones as you get older.

You can stick to white shirts with a slightly raised and moderately spread collar, its points neatly tucked under the lapel. The double effect minimizes wattles and creates a neat frame for the face. You can choose to wear solid colored ties and tie them with four or half Windsor knots that never look like an angry fist at the throat.

You can easily avoid the worst pitfalls of dressing old-fashioned, Mr. Dorsett said, by thinking of the body as defined by its hinges: hips, elbows, ankles, wrists and knees. Hem the sleeves at the wrist break, he suggested, to avoid Grandpa's telltale sagging. Cut the skirt of a jacket just a hair shorter, not in the Thom Browne style sense, but to avoid looking like you bought your '70s blazer from a thrift store. The bottom line about dressing is that our clothes have a message to send, said Sid Mashburn, a former designer for J. Crew and Ralph Lauren who now operates an eponymous chain of stores, from his Atlanta headquarters. They are a much bigger representation of it than anyone wants to recognize. But why admit to being a billboard? Isn't saying more by doing less the key to the evolution of style? Isn't subtlety the least appreciated superpower? If there's anything that distinguishes the style of the man occupying the Oval Office, it's the way in which, almost imperceptibly, he has learned to dress in a way that seems both approachable and imposing, dignified but not aloof, venerable but vigorous, and remarkably fashion-savvy. The blue Mr. Biden favors in his suits, for example, is a considerably brighter shade than the funerary navy blue typically favored by heads of state who are otherwise unforgiving of skin aging. It is also a color very close to the blue on which the stars of the American flag are arranged. Its Pantone name is Old Glory. Was his choice a coincidence or a clever semiotic on the part of the president? For that, you would have to ask the head guy.

