Gardner-Webb men's tennis shuts out Limestone 4-0 for 19th match win





Next match: against Longwood 04/20/2024 | 09:00 April 20 (Saturday) / 9:00 a.m. against. Long wood GAFFNEY, SC (April 16, 2024) —- The Gardner-Webb men's tennis team finished its regular season competition in impressive fashion as the Runnin' Bulldogs blanked host Limestone, 4-0, at the Emmie Evans Rector Tennis Center Tuesday afternoon. Gardner-Webb, who won her first-ever Big South Conference regular season championship this spring, has now won seven straight matches and heads into the Big South Conference tennis tournament this Saturday (4/20) with a overall record of 19-3. .

In the doubles competition, Gardner-Webb earned the doubles point as the Dawgs swept all three matches.

On court one, the No. 1 tandem of the 'Runnin' Bulldogs Tuesday juniors Numa Lemieux-Monette (Montreal, Canada) and first year student Terblanche Jury (Perth, Australia) won 6-3 against Andre Zamoranol and Andres Cortes of Limestone. At No. 2 in doubles, the Dawgs senior duo John Spring (Miramar Beach, Florida) and junior Alex Lépine (Montreal, Canada) won 7-5 against Louca Bertonel and Rodolfo Villavicencio. Gardner-Webb's No. 3 doubles team of freshmen Graham Bourne and redshirt freshman Johan Van Wijk (Somerset West, South Africa) completed a doubles sweep, 6-4, over Saints Giovane Calou and Ramiro Rincon Hernandez to give the Dawgs an early 1-0 lead. In the singles competition, Gardner-Webb dominated as several matches ended officially incomplete and the Saints were never able to challenge the Runnin' Bulldogs for late points. Gardner-Webb secured the victory in Match No. 19 with singles points on courts five, two and three. On court no. 5, Johan Van Wijk took care of Saints Cortes, 6-1, 6-3. Lemieux-Monette beat Villavicencio (6-4, 6-3) at second place in singles, On court no. 3, junior Kim Niethammer (Harrenburg, Germany) won the match for the Dawgs with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Zamoranol. “It was good to play a real match before the conference tournament,” said head tennis coach Gardner-Webb. Mike Griffith , whose team's last game was nine days ago against Jax State. “It seems like it's been a long time since our last match. Matches are a much better indicator and help with concentration and preparation much more than training.” Following Gardner-Webb will be the No. 1 seed in the Big South Conference men's tennis tournament Saturday (4/20) at the Marion Diehl Tennis Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The top-seeded Dawgs will face No. 4 seed Longwood at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The winner of Saturday's first game will face the winner of No. 2 seed Asheville and No. 3 seed Presbyterian for the conference championship Sunday at 12 p.m. The Big South tournament champion automatically receives a big prize for the NCAA women's tennis championship.

