LVMH fashion division sales up 2% in first quarter as luxury growth slows





LVMH's results are generally satisfactory, despite the most difficult basis of comparison of the year, Luca Solca, managing director of luxury goods at Bernstein, wrote on Tuesday. We are sticking to our soft landing scenario for 2024 and view this update as a sign that this remains the most likely shape of things to come. He added that contests entering the second quarter would provide an easier baseline. When asked about the US market, LVMH’s Guiony said: “When you look at the fashion and leather goods division, we have seen a slight improvement over the last three quarters. Our scenario would be continued strength from high-end customers and very gradual improvement from aspirational customers, Guiony said. He declined to comment on the November presidential election. LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault said at the annual earnings conference in January that elections are generally good for business. You are faced with various situations, some positive, others negative. I would therefore not dare to comment on the outlook and the influence it could have on our business, Guiony said. As for the watch category, the industry expects a slowdown. The Watches and Wonders show in Geneva ended on Monday, while exports to China are down. Jean-Frdric Dufour, CEO of Rolex, told the Swiss newspaper NZZ that 2024 will be a difficult year. As for watches, I confirm that we are not particularly optimistic. We're not expecting a catastrophe, but the messages we received from Watches and Wonders customers were the same as those received by our competitors. We're not expecting a fabulous year, nor necessarily a bad one either, but not a great year, Guiony said. Tiffany and Bulgari, LVMH's two biggest jewelry players, are experiencing different circumstances, Guiony said. The geographical distribution of Bulgari and Tiffany is not at all the same. Nearly half of Tiffany's business is in the United States, with strong exposure to aspirational clients. So obviously this has taken a toll over the last four or five quarters. Bulgari is much more exposed to Asian and Chinese customers in particular, who remained positive in the first quarter of the year. Attention will then turn to the Paris Olympics, for which LVMH is a privileged partner. Will the event boost sales? Don't expect a bargain. As we have seen in other capitals where the Olympics have been held in the past, such as Beijing or London, this is not a major boost for businessmen who probably have other things in mind , but it's not a disaster either. This is generally pretty neutral, although it does make our lives a little more difficult when it comes to supplying our stores with products. Comments, questions or feedback? Send us an email at [email protected]. More from this author: The five watch trends to know in 2024 Watchmakers are shaking up their strategies to meet a new generation of aficionados Kering Appoints Stefano Cantino as Deputy CEO of Gucci: Why It Matters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/story/companies/lvmh-fashion-division-sales-up-2-per-cent-in-q1-as-luxury-growth-cools The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos