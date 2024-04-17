Prada dresses Caitlin Clark at WNBA Draft Night









At the whirlwind evening that saw the stars of women's college basketball's most-watched season officially transition to their professional careers, players stepped out in style in sumptuous gowns and sleek tailoring, elevating the WNBA Draft to the rank of a fashion event in its own right. And while Caitlin Clark, the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in men's and women's basketball, was chosen number one overall by the Indiana Fever, another brand had already made the decision to bring her into her circle: Prada, who dressed her for the event. Wearing an unbuttoned satin shirt and mini skirt with a rhinestone mesh crop top, sunglasses and black pumps, the former Iowa Hawkeyes point guard became the first basketball player to be dressed by the brand luxury for the draft night. (However, in a relevant exchange, she was photographed in Uggs hours later during a post-draft interview.) In previous years, dress codes at the draft tended to lean toward daytime suits and dresses, but Monday night it was clear the stakes had been raised. Stanford's Cameron Brink, who was recruited by the Los Angeles Sparks, arrived in a high-slit black and white Balmain dress; Tennessee's Rickea Jackson, who will join Brink in Los Angeles, opted for a red pantsuit with floaty illusion sleeves and a side train. South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, who helped her team win the championship at the end of an undefeated season, wore a plunging red suit. She and LSU's Angel Reese, who shined in a hoodie design by Bronx and Banco, will head to the Chicago Sky. Prada's decision to dress Clark is likely a sign of further expansion of luxury brands into the sport. While sportswear brands have always competed to establish savvy partnerships with elite athletes, the basketball court has also increasingly become the domain of high-fashion brands, the pre-game entrances of NBA players, called tunnel walks, becoming parades in their own right. And with more eyes eagerly watching women's basketball, Clark, Cardoso, Reese and their peers helped drive record television audiences last year in the NCAA, while the WNBA had its most successful season ever. watched for over two decades, the time is right for more. high-end labels to claim their place. Earlier this year, stylist Jazmine Motley-Maddox, who dresses WNBA teammates and power couple DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas, commented on the transition from female professional athletes to The Cut: saying:I don't think before, especially in the WNBA, girls hired stylists to dress them for the game. Designer brands are now jumping at the opportunity because they know it will be publicized, stylized and shown to millions of people. Before the draft, Clark called her collaboration with Prada pretty special, in a red carpet (even though technically the carpet was orange) interview with the WNBA. “I think the most important thing is I'm very lucky to be in this moment,” she told CNN at the event, reflecting on the past two months. When things can get tiring or you have to do things, I think the most important thing is to view it as an opportunity. It's not something everyone can do, she added. It's once in a lifetime, and I'm just trying to soak in every experience.

