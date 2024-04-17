The community says yes to the dress (display)





Residents of the Good Samaritan Society – Water Valley Senior Living Resort show off their wedding dresses on display in the community. (Photo courtesy of Good Samaritan Society – Water Valley Senior Living Resort) When 102-year-old Virginia Reichel got married 79 years ago during World War II, the Great Depression forced her to get a little creative with her dress. Currently, the dress was part of an exhibition of wedding dresses in Good Samaritan Society – Water Valley Senior Living ResortWindsor, Colorado. “My dress was the oldest there. There was a shortage of fabrics, except for making dresses. My mother was a seamstress and we would go shopping in Sioux City, IA,” Reichel said. “And my mother, being very innovative and creative, went to the drapery section and found this fabric called curtain canvas. I don't know how many yards she made, but I would guess that in 1945 she probably paid $4 or $5 for the whole fabric. My husband lived in England for three years [during] war, and he came home on December 8. After three years, we got married on December 16” with Reichel wearing “this beautiful dress.” The exhibit in the senior living community was designed by GSS Water Valley Activities Manager Jennifer French, inspired by a simple scroll through Facebook. From there, the project took off and French found six dresses used by community residents. “I'm in a few groups with other activities directors, and everyone's just sharing different ideas they've had or things they've done at their facilities,” French said. “So I thought it would be special for our residents to do something like this, and so we decided to do it.” Each exhibit showed a wedding photo with an identifying tag, so everyone could get a glimpse of their neighbors' past lives. According to French, reminiscing about the past has brought out good memories for residents. She also appreciated the opportunity to further solidify the friendships she made with her surrogate “grandmothers.” “Almost all of our staff spend more time with our residents than with our own families here at work. We have a very special bond with many residents. We want to expand their knowledge with them,” French said. “For some residents, they also see us more than their family, so I think since I've worked here, it's such a wonderful experience to be able to be so close. I no longer have grandparents; they've all passed by, so it's nice to have all these “grandmas” here. I love hearing all their stories, how they grew up and all the advice they offer. We are always very happy to just listen. Click here to view the In Focus archives and learn how to submit photos of activities in your community for consideration for publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mcknightsseniorliving.com/home/in-focus/community-says-yes-to-the-dress-display/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos