CARLY CUTE WHITE DRESSES





Who here remembers my college graduation campaign with Kate Spade? It feels like it was a lifetime ago, and in a way, it was! But I would still wear this dress today. I can hardly think of anything more classic to wear than a little white dress, and this time of year there seems to be endless options for graduation and wedding season. I ended up getting a little carried away by this selection of pretty white dresses…. Be sure to scroll down to A plotMore of them…. PRETTY WHITE DRESSES Midi headband with belt ($40!) // Darts, pleats and a belt, oh my! I'm impressed with the details for such an affordable price. (By the way, I also love it in the blue and white stripe….) Mini scalloped ($90!) // I've posted about this dress before, but for obvious reasons it's DEFINITELY worth repeating. Sizes are going fast, so grab it now if you want it! Buttoned midi // This dress is incredibly chic and the price is right too. Actually, I think it's quite versatile? You can wear it to your graduation or bridal shower, then to work, maybe to brunch or a christening! One-shoulder mini with bow // My rehearsal outfit was from Sézane, and it’s reminiscent of the “hen party version”. You know I can never resist a bow! Mini scalloped bows // Talking about that…. bows AND scallops?!?! This pretty white dress would definitely have been a contender for a few sort of wedding event. Green Trim Scalloped Midi // The way the scallops are outlined with the embroidered border is simply darling. White with green is adorable, but blue with white is absolutely perfect. Arc Mini // This dress looks straight out of it Distraught or a first DCOM! The bow isn't big, but it's that finishing touch that makes all the difference. A few reviewers say that the dress isn't actually very short, which I think makes it all the more tempting. Line A Midi // Okay, now this one reminds me of my wedding dress. It's absolutely classic and so flattering. Fringed midi // I saw my friend Fran post this in an Instagram Q&A and love how timeless and casual it is. I bet Meghan Markle already figured it out! Floral lace midi //At $109, this seems more economical, and I think it's a good deal. The floral lace is so pretty! SHOP THE PUBLICATION

