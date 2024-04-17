Fashion
Get the scoop on the Symphony 2024 fashion show
A glamorous evening filled with stunning fashion and incredible music awaits you at the annual show Symphony fashion show.
Returning to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on April 23, the 2024 show is sure to be an unforgettable event benefiting our beloved Nashville Symphony.
Hosted by Gus Mayer, this year's show will feature renowned designer Prabal Gurung's stunning fall 2024 collection. Since launching his collection in February 2009, Gurung has distinguished himself in the fashion world by incorporating modern luxury, indelible style and a keen sense of glamor into his work. And its upcoming fall collection is sure to turn heads on the runways at this year's event.
We are delighted to welcome Prabal Gurung as a featured designer for the Symphony Fashion Show 2024, say Emily Humphreys and Tracy Frist, co-chairs of the Symphony Fashion Show. For nearly two decades, the Symphony Fashion Show has showcased the work of the world's most innovative and remarkable designers, and Prabal is no exception. He is a brilliant designer, as well as a generous humanitarian, and we are honored that he will be showcasing his magnificent collection at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in an event that helps raise critical funds for education and community engagement of the Nashville Symphony.
After the fashion show, the excitement continues when GRAMMY Award-winning country artists and the reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, Brothers Osborne, take the stage for an unforgettable live performance.
Additionally, singer-songwriter and host of Apple Musics Todays Country Radio and The Kelleigh Bannen Show, Kelleigh Bannen, teams up with multi-faceted artistic director and stylist Colson Horton to host this year's show. The two men are sure to maintain the electric energy that the Symphony Fashion Show is known for all night long.
The Symphony Fashion Show is a true celebration of music, art and fashion, and we are thrilled to have such incredible programming planned for guests, say Frist and Humphreys. The Osborne brothers are not only incredible musicians, but also style icons in their own right. We were confident that they would bring lots of energy, fashion and fun to the catwalk. Kelleigh and Colson are elegant, talented and generous women, and we are honored and excited to have them liven up the fashionable festivities. This will be a Symphony fashion show you won't want to miss!
A reception for all guests kicks off the evening at 6 p.m., with the parade beginning at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Osborne Brothers' performance. By raising funds and awareness for the Nashville Symphony and its educational and community engagement programs, the Symphony Fashion Show puts music and fashion at the center of a wonderful Music City evening.(1 Symphony Pl.; nashvillesymphony.org/sfs24)
