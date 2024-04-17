LeBron James to lead Team USA men's basketball team at 2024 Paris Olympics









USA Basketball revealed the list of players Wednesday for the men's team which will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Three years after the Tokyo Olympics saw several of America's top players sit out the Games amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2024 edition of the Dream Team will once again feature a loaded roster of future Hall of Famers. fame and many of the most brilliant basketball players. young stars. The team will be anchored by the Los Angeles Lakers forwardLeBron Jamesmaking his fourth appearance after skipping the last two Olympics. James, 39, has already won two gold medals (2008, 2012) and a bronze (2004). James will be joined by Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry, Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday, Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards, Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heats Bam Adebayo. This will be the 36-year-old Curry's first Olympics, making him the fifth player to represent the Warriors in the Olympics with Team USA. The team will also include Philadelphia 76ers big man and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, who decided to make his Olympic debut by competing for the United States. Embiid could have chosen to play for his native Cameroon or France. The team's head coach will be Steve Kerr of Golden States, who succeeds Gregg Popovich, who led Team USA to the gold medal at the Tokyo Games. The U.S. team will hold training camp and exhibition games in Las Vegas in July, before traveling to Paris. The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place on July 26 with the start of the men's basketball match.the next day.

