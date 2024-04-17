AAmong the NFL's heritage franchises, the Chicago Bears are the ones that still make George Papa Bear Halas, founding father of the league, proud in the last century. From their neoclassical stadium to their 101-year-old owner-matriarch to their stubborn respect for Bear Weather (i.e.: lake effect winter conditions which only affect the other team), everything about the franchise is outdated. Even the Bears, being able to select a quarterback with the first pick in this month's draft, arrived about 30 years too late in a league where the passing game dominates. What's remarkable is that the passerby in their line of sight is not the second coming of 1940s hero Sid Luckman, nor a Harvard man, nor another statuesque golden boy. It's Caleb Williams, the Gen Z quarterback.

On paper, Williams would appear to have precisely the resume that Virginia McCaskey, the owner-matriarch in question, might describe as the cat's pajamas. He went to USC, a college football program that many Chicago Notre Dame fans at least respect. He won the Heisman Trophy, putting him in a league with the Bears' first two-way star, Johnny Lujack. And Williams played most of his college games at LA Memorial Coliseum, one of the few stadiums that can rival the antiquity of Soldier Fields, so he shouldn't be a snob about the uneven quality of the Bears' natural field .

The fact is, paper is a relic of the analog world, the world the Bears once ruled, when they won eight championships before the Super Bowl era. Williams, on the other hand, is a product of our perpetually online age. He wasn't even born when Tom Brady was drafted, and he marches to the beat of his own drum. The 22-year-old prepares for the games by listening to the very little Zoomer John Legends Ordinary People, which is a choice. He pushes the boundaries of fashion, infamous posing for GQ in a red dress with white sports socks and sneakers. This didn't sit well with old school football fans. I'm not taking him with my No. 1 pick, a Barstool sports commentator posted on TikTok. I'm not even going to explain it. I trade the choice.

And the keyboard crosses they lost their minds again when Williams showed up to a USC women's basketball game this month with nails painted to match her pink iPhone and wallet, which some predictably said taken as a sign that Williams might be gay and, therefore, unfit to be the face of an NFL franchise. (Never mind that Williams has a girlfriend and what's more, Carl Nassib proved how few people actually care about the sexuality of professional footballers.) The most important qualities in a leader are to be confident, to be secure with oneself, to be bold and to having everyone you lead wants to follow you, NFL Networks' Kyle Brandt said in Williams' defense.

Like many modern models of manhood, Williams often paints his nails for a little extra style, sometimes with subtle messages aimed at his adversaries. FUCK UTAH, which he wrote for a 2022 game against the Utes, was less subtle, however, and was doomed to live in infamy after Williams left USC without even once beating the Utes. This made the legend of the Bears Commissioner Jim McMahon's mocking blindfolds look quaint in comparison.

Williams isn't just irreverent. He is unstoppable, using social media to attack writers who have the temerity to suggest that he never experienced adversity which is their way of suggesting that he is playing against the stereotype of the black athlete. Williams was also among the first college football stars to take advantage of the transfer portal, moving from Oklahoma to USC expressly to continue developing under coach Lincoln Riley and also prepare for the professional game under QB whisperer Kliff Kingsbury, the former leader of the Arizona Cardinals. he now directs the offensive of Washington's commanders. Until a few months ago, speculation was that Williams was tying his fate with Kingsbury and that DC, his hometown franchise that will pick second in this year's draft, was a more likely landing spot is Chicago, where he apparently has no interest in playing.

All of this has solidified Bears fans' loyalty to Justin Fields, the quarterback the team drafted with the 11th pick just three years ago. When Chicago hosted Atlanta on New Year's Eve, 62,000 fans at Soldier Field in Chicago chanted: We want Fields as he led the Bears to a 37-17 victory. The path to the Bears' suburban practice facility was lined with campaign signs reading In Justin We Trustin. But in March, Chicago shipped Fields to Pittsburgh, essentially freeing up cap space to bring in Williams who even makes Fields, your typical young football player with something to prove, look like a grumpy old man.

Caleb Williams' playing skills have been compared to those of Patrick Mahomes. Photograph: Ryan Sun/AP

Williams could have turned pro after his Heisman season ended in 2022, but opted to stay in school to avoid being picked first by Carolina the Clampetts over the Astor-like Bears. (And given the disorder (the team was transformed last season, who wouldn't say it wasn't the right decision?) He was criticized for this decision, taken on the advice of his father, Carl who, among others, did not was quick to point out that his son, already at the sports university best winner NIL, will be motivated by more than just money. In fact, there were rumors last July that Carl asked potential agents if they would be comfortable negotiate with NFL teams for participations were all but confirmed when league owners voted to bar non-family employees from taking equity in teams. He'd almost be better off going undrafted than being drafted first, Carl told GQ in February. The system is completely backwards.

League insiders have since dismissed Carl as a bad influence, which is unsurprising given that the NFL Draft is, essentially, a lurid TV show about Black fatherlessness. And to too many armchair pundits, his son Zoomer seems as out of place on the Bears as a 90-inch plasma screen in a Victorian parlor (above the fireplace, where Rembrandt once held pride of place), with some fearing Williams. may actually turn out to be as big a failure as USC Lab Project Todd Marinovich.

If Williams is nitpicking too much, it's because there's not much to criticize about his actual talent. Time and time again during his college career, he was touted as the second coming of Patrick Mahomes, adept at executing plays as they were written and improvising when things broke down. Like Mahomes, Williams can make every throw you can think of and a few you can't or, as one scout calls them, the holy shit throws away. As the draft approached, professional talent evaluators began comparing him to Aaron Rodgers, another QB known for, um, doing things differently, and a man the Bears are awfully familiar with.

Maybe ten years ago, when Bears football was still built around bellcow runners, hero linebackers and other Midway freaks, they would have been the last team to use a first-round pick on a generational passer, not to mention a smuggler of black and Native American ancestry. (Some of us Bears fans are old enough to remember the slim margins given to black stars like Vince Evans and Kordell Stewart among the team's broader support.)

But while football fans outside of Chicago weren't watching, the Bears did something many never thought possible: They evolved. They stopped letting their family members run the franchise or get caught up in GM's young prospect and handed the reins to Chiefs front office Ryan Poles, who, incidentally, is also black. (EgadsWhat would Papa Bear do? think!) The Poles were given unprecedented authority to move the team away from Fields and other popular players and rebuild around new faces like Williams and Keenan Allen, a confident receiver who arrived via trade with the Los Chargers Angeles last month. It's almost as if the Poles know what they're looking for in a championship team, something Bears fans haven't experienced since Mike Ditka and Buddy Ryan were both carted off the field after a 1985 season. almost flawless.

What's most encouraging: Williams, despite reports to the contrary, is not just to want being in Chicago; he didn't hesitate to laugh extravagant outfits fans think he might wear it on draft day. Wait; y'all see the day suit project and my lady's dress, he wrote in response to an outfit guess, the cover image evoking the geisha from Young Thugs Mixtape 2016.

The world may not be ready for a perception-changing star QB who is so supremely possessed. But the league's most hidden franchise has only gone so far in respecting tradition. Williams, at least, points them in the direction closest to the future.