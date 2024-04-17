Fashion
Is that nostalgia I hear on the catwalks?
What can a fashion show soundtrack say about the state of fashion, culture, and how we negotiate the movement of music through time? With an observed increase in the use of indie music during the Fall/Winter 2024 collections, Mens Folio is doing some research.
Music with or without words is an omnipresent companion in our daily lives that speaks to our very essence. Nowhere is this truth more evident than on fashion runways, where music exercises and transmits emotions to creative directors and spectators alike. Each performance is dynamic and one of a kind, in a fusion of different styles and genres where atmospheric soundscapes permeate the fashion arena.
Although music and fashion are inextricably linked in the way each inspires and enriches the other in subtle yet profound ways, they never form a balanced dynamic. Sometimes music is used as simple accompaniment; other times it takes center stage to create immersive experiences.
As we did our due diligence in making critical observations over the most recent Fall/Winter 2024 menswear collections, discovering a common thread highlighted the need to examine the symbiotic relationship between music and fashion. Familiar to some people who once savored the calm in noise and the beautiful chaos in monotony, the catwalks played either tracks from artists who were at their peak in the early 2000s, or tracks that had that distinctly nonchalant indie color .
It would be easy to dismiss this as a symptom of the industry's fascination with certain visual codes of that era, but the creative mechanisms that make fashion work would not allow for such a simple dismissal. So, if this isn't a superficial collaboration, what is it and what does it mean? Is indie sleaze back for real?
A new age
The Guccis Mens Fall Winter 2024 show is one of the main reasons why this independent sonic thread has started to expand its reach and is one of the strongest arguments for this argument, as the music is used both in the men's and women's collections and is therefore doubly significant.
Mark Ronson, the show's musical director, created a custom soundtrack for Sabato De Sarnos' debut by remixing Italian singer Minas Ancora, ancora, ancora with Romy Madley Crofts Loveher and Lykke Lis Late Night Feelings. This is how a minimalist atmosphere was born that exudes emotional depth. The endless loop of Romy's song I love it it's like De Sarno writing a love letter to the brand.
Yet what's crucial here is who Romy is and what her presence brings to this new Gucci story. Romy is part of The xx, an English indie rock band that emerged during a period of poptimism and maximalist aesthetics after the 2008 financial crisis, paving the way for that era's alternative flavor of minimalism through their music. Permeating today's cultural spheres in the 2020s, Romy represents a similar aesthetic focused on the debut of the De Sarnos collection, echoing the simple yet seismic shift the creative director wrought on silhouettes, fabrications and designs. Gucci's overall look after Alessandro Michele, much like The xx did with music in the 2000s.
Interpretation space
Then there are more sophisticated readings on what this kind of music can do for and at fashion shows, because of its elusiveness. Hermès, whose collection while steeped in tradition and renowned for its unrivaled craftsmanship, used Paul Sylvan's post-punk anthem, Cool Girls, for its fall-winter 2024 collection. Featuring a clip of Sylvan shredding a guitar while wearing vintage dresses, this mid-tempo, thumping dance track and artist stand in stark contrast to everything Herms is known for.
Further research reveals how the English of the equestrian palette somewhat complements the endless, buzzing sound of the track's roots and electronic music, perhaps signaling a desire to inject ruckus and youthful energy into their lexicon from a distance . In this case, relationships and contacts are established through association and cultural context, never direct and explicit and are open to interpretation.
At Sacai, the Chitose Abes Fall Winter 2024 collection explored the concept of uniform alongside the unlikely companion of chess, not in the game itself, but in the artist's latest album Actress, LXXXVII. Featuring minimal techno, characteristic of the actress sound, the tracks Push Power (a 1) and Typewriter World (c 8) create an offbeat sound design that matches the sonic symbolism of the word calculated and rapid strategy, as if the models were players playing Abes. unified aesthetic. The titles of the actress tracks each contain a coordinate on the chessboard; perhaps this is Abe's way of leading us to reconsider uniformity as a deliberate choice of intention and purpose rather than the absence of uniformity and, in doing so, allowing for a new meaning arises from the simple hybridization of form. Again, independent music is charged with a specific purpose, and these two cases show the value of minimal and its space for thoughtful contemplation.
Attract through abstraction
So far, the relationship between collections and choice of soundtracks is noticeable and logical in terms of purpose. But a big part of the reason the adoration of minimal sound arrangements and unconventional melodies has been called alternative is because they weren't designed to be conventionally appealing. In this abstract nature, independent music drew attention to the hedonistic liberation that corresponded to a time in life when disorder was the norm.
At Sankuanz, the fall-winter 2024 collections, a tribute to traditional Chinese clothing and classic couture archetypes, were accompanied by Seven Diamond Lines, a piece by Chinese musical artist Tadi Yan. Loaded with sacred chants of Buddhist texts, this audio odyssey transports listeners to the mountaintop. The rhythm adds to the listening experience as electronic music would the feeling of an expanding infinity or endlessness reminiscent of the droning quality of electronic dance music.
This abstract aesthetic of music reaches another level at Loewe. Here, pop is literally subverted. The techno soundtrack of the Fall/Winter 2024 collections blasted everything from Nirvana's The Man Who Sold the World to the Western orchestrations of Ennio Morricone and Spoek Mathambo's pulsing Control, all interspersed with interview excerpts by Sean Penn and Justin Bieber. Jonathan Anderson said the collection was a commentary on the omnipresence of the Internet, the uniqueness of the human experience today. But the effect was almost comical, with the absurdity of hearing all these unrelated noises stringing together a sonic backing that gave Anderson's collection the color needed to bring out brilliant quirkiness and individuality.
LOOK
As much as we can read into how indie and alternative dance tracks give more value to how we enjoy the fashion they accompany, Jonathan Anderson was right to pose our research question on the head. The only common trait in all these couples is the way they are reinforced by the referential or IYKYK quality (if you know, you know) and perhaps this pandemic-reinforced nostalgia for the freedom of life before is the reason we hear indie tracks on the runways. .
Perhaps it’s fair to express the nostalgia of millennials who actually lived through this era. For Generation Z who have only seen and heard glimpses of it floating around the time capsule that is the Internet, this is an indie sleaze, an era of romance that suited anything and everything, where not cool was cool. It's the nostalgia they can't have, this indulgence and excess that marked an era, more a privilege than a choice for today's youth who feel deprived of what society considers to be, well , the youth.
This obsession with the beginnings of the Internet era is perhaps also an unavoidable phenomenon that comes from an overconnected and stifling life lived perpetually online. Perhaps the indie sounds on the track are a response to that desire to connect IRL rather than via URL. Within this revival lies the subtle subversion that fashion and its sound will see a rise against understated luxury, just as it is a response to the ostentatious luxury that has emerged in the 2010s economy.
