Fashion

These cardigans will make your dresses look new

While much of spring in Paris is marked by heavy rain, I was lucky on my recent trip and spent much of my time in the city seeing bright blue skies and watching happy Parisians don their first summer dresses of the season. When I think of April fashion, I immediately think of a cute little cardigan or a summer dress – how clever the French are at combining the two.

My favorite thing about this outfit formula is that it makes a dress you've worn over and over feel brand new. I'm lucky enough to have an overstuffed closet full of items I love, so instead of continuing to find new things to buy, I've been spending my time lately revamping my favorites from the past. Below, discover 30 cardigans and dresses you'll want to wear together.

cardigans with dresses

If you want to emulate a librarian-inspired vibe, pairing a cardigan with a beautiful dress might just be the best place to start your journey. Glasses and cool braids, that's how I would style it.

Clara cashmere crew-neck cardigan

Reformation

Clara cashmere crew-neck cardigan

Embroidered eyelet midi dress

Chelsea28

Embroidered eyelet midi dress

Franco split hem cardigan

Reformation

Franco split hem cardigan

Stephanie dress

Path Path

Stephanie dress

Oversized wool blend cardigan

Favorite girl

Oversized wool blend cardigan

Harmony metallic jersey tank top long sweater dress

Zimmerman

Harmony metallic jersey tank top long sweater dress

Luxury sculpting cardigan

Opened it

Luxury sculpting cardigan

Pleated textured tweed mini dress

J Crew

Pleated textured tweed mini dress

Clara cashmere crewneck cardigan

Reformation

Clara cashmere crewneck cardigan

Dress with eyelet embroidery

H&M

Dress with eyelet embroidery

cardigans with dresses

Don't underestimate the power that an oversized loose cardigan and maxi dress can give you. It's the definition of effortless chic and, best of all, it feels like you're wearing a blanket.

Fitted ribbed knit cardigan

and other stories

Fitted ribbed knit cardigan

Mayve knit dress

Reformation

Mayve knit dress

Cotton-blend V-neck cardigan sweater

J Crew

Cotton-blend V-neck cardigan sweater

Strapless linen blend maxi dress

1.STATE

Strapless linen blend maxi dress

Giusta oversized cashmere cardigan

Reformation

Giusta oversized cashmere cardigan

Amelia long shirt dress in striped cotton poplin

J Crew

Amelia long shirt dress in striped cotton poplin

cardigans with dresses

Any kind of unexpected style appeals to me and I love the contrasting prints and vibrant colors of this look. This is an area of ​​experimentation that has no limits, so combine the unexpected when styling your cardigan and see what happens.

Cardigan buttoned at the waist and tied at the front

mango

Cardigan buttoned at the waist and tied at the front

Izen Patchwork Printed Asymmetrical Dress

YELLING

Izen Patchwork Printed Asymmetrical Dress

Pointelle cardigan sweater

J Crew

Pointelle cardigan sweater

Empire-waist midi dress in floral cotton poplin

J Crew

Empire waist midi dress

Cropped cable cardigan

All in favor

Cropped cable cardigan

Babette dress

Reformation

Babette dress

Cardi swimsuit

Lightweight Oxford Fit and Flare Shirt Dress

J Crew

Lightweight Oxford Fit and Flare Shirt Dress

cardigans with dresses

If you're looking for a classic, timeless French approach, this look might just be it. A pointelle cardigan and slip dress will always make people greet you with “hello.”

Short round neck cardigan

J Crew

Short round neck cardigan

Elia floral stretch cotton-blend corset summer dress

CB House

Elia floral stretch cotton-blend corset summer dress

Lucia cropped cardigan

Banana Republic

Lucia cropped cardigan

Tiered cotton midi dress with floral sketch

Rio Farm

Tiered cotton midi dress with floral sketch

Tencel™-Lyocell Cardigan Sweater

Porta Smocked Spaghetti Dress

Each one apart

Porta Smocked Spaghetti Dress

