Zayn Malik says his daughter Khai 'helps' name the animals on his farm

Zayn Malik shares a rare glimpse of life on his farm with his daughter Khai. On April 17, the former One Direction star, 31, opened up about how his 3-year-old child, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, helps him name the animals on his Philadelphia farm. “I have a farm, I’ve lived on my farm for about five or six years now,” Malik said. Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby. I have chickens, a few turtles, dogs and cats. I'll eventually branch out to make it a bit more of a real farm when I have time, but it's a lot of work to take care of a bunch of animals. I want horses eventually, I would also like to have some. » When asked if he names his animals, the singer replied: “Yes, yes, I think it shows a good owner,” before revealing that his little daughter is part of the process. You have to be somewhat connected to your animals, and I like to name them, my daughter also helps me name them now so it's fun, he added. Khai, the daughter of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Last month, Malik revealed that his daughter had a natural ability to sing and that she could follow in his musical footsteps. “Khai already has a lot of natural ability herself,” Malik said in an interview with The Official on March 27. I know, it sounds ridiculous because she's 3, but her retention of language, especially when it's formatted in a musical sense for her, has been incredible. She'll remember all the songs she loves.” But even though Khai draws inspiration from the vocal skills of his father, Malik, who will be releasing his fourth studio album Bedroom under the stairs on May 17, says she hasn't joined him in the recording studio yet. Zayn Malik on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 13, 2024.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

“It’s past bedtime,” he told the outlet. “She doesn't come to the studio, but she begins to understand that Baba sings and that Baba makes music.” “She asks everyone, every time there's a song on the radio: 'Is my Baba singing?' But in front of me, she embarrasses herself.” Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Earlier this month, the Love Like This singer shared his first live performance since 2016 when he released his new single “Alienated.” The new track follows the March release of her song “What I Am.”

