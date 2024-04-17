Victoria Beckham at 50: Posh Spices' Most Memorable Fashion Moments









Former Spice Girl and current business mogul Victoria Beckham turns 50 today, and as she embarks on a new decade, she leaves five each filled to the brim with unforgettable fashion. In her early years, when she didn't consider wearing outfits to match those of her husband and former England footballer David Beckham, Victoria claimed her own limelight with chainmail tops, Burberry scarves and Birkin bags in pink crocodile leather. Her image changed in 2008 after launching her eponymous fashion brand, which has since regularly shown at London, New York and Paris Fashion Weeks. Gone were the days of the Spice Girl's ultra-sexy, smiley style, which she abandoned as a fashion community leader, she told Vogue in 2015. Instead, tastes of Victoria have evolved towards chic cuts, from loose shirts to flares, often in bright colors. hues, and invariably topped with a pair of huge blackout shades. Even though her wardrobe today tends to be more subtle, there's still nothing Victoria can't style, including, most recently, a pair of crutches to support her broken ankle. As I approach 50 (in heels, of course!), I feel incredibly lucky to have reached this milestone, Victoria wrote on Instagram. I believe you can be many things. A pop star, a mother, a wife, a designer. My passion has always been to dream big, then dream even bigger! Believe in yourself first, everyone will follow. In honor of the fashion titans' big day, we're taking a look back at some of her most memorable looks.

