Fashion
The Anrabess short-sleeved maxi dress is on sale on Amazon
Looking for the perfect dress to brighten up your spring wardrobe? It doesn't matter, we have it here! This versatile Anrabess short-sleeved maxi dress is everything you need for a summer outfit. Not only does it have a ventilated design to keep you cool and comfortable on sweltering days, but it's also incredibly cute with its fun little slit and pockets (yes, pockets!). The best of all? Right now, in select shades, it's on sale for as low as $26. So if you're ready to dive into spring in style, keep scrolling to see why this must-have dress has a place in your wardrobe.
This cute and comfortable long dress has it all: a flattering design, a pretty slit and practical pockets!
Why is this a good deal?
The price of this maxi is down to $26 in select colors, making it the best deal we've ever seen on this dress. And since it's available in 24 colors/patterns, now's the time to buy a few so you always have one on hand! Prices vary slightly depending on selection.
Why do I need this?
When the temperatures start to rise, having a light and airy dress to throw on is the key to literally combatting awkward situations! With the airy Anrabess long dress, you won't have the embarrassment of sweating through your clothes, thanks to its flowing skirt and breathable slit. In addition, its loose cut does not cling to your body, allowing much-appreciated air circulation. Alleluia!
It can be difficult to find clothes that are as cute as they are comfortable, but this beauty is up for the challenge. Many of its more than 5,000 five-star reviewers have commented on how lovely and flattering the loose drape of this dress is and don't forget those coveted side pocket details! Choose from classic neutrals, vibrant hues, pretty floral designs and more.
In terms of versatility, the value of this maxi cannot be overstated. Reviewers have worn it everywhere from the beach, to dinner, and even to the office, making it a worthwhile investment. It would look just as fabulous paired with tennis shoes and a denim jacket as it would with dressy sandals and jewelry. If you look up the phrase “wardrobe staple” in the dictionary, we're pretty sure a photo of this dress is what you'll find.
What the critics say
Legions of Amazon shoppers love the way this dress fits.
Benefits
“The fabric is so soft and stretchy,” one wrote. satisfied evaluator. “The fabric is not very thin or see-through. It is so soft and very flattering. I am a fuller girl with thighs and butt. This dress hugs my curves perfectly. I have received lots of compliments… This dress is so cute and so is the color/pattern.”
In terms of size, it is good to note“True size, although a little big. Very comfortable and relaxed. I love it.”
“I bought these dresses in several different colors for work and I love them,” said another fan. “They have good coverage and are very flattering. I've also worn black on several date nights, so you can dress them up or down to match the vibe you're going for! I would buy at new.”
“I wore it to the beach and loved how light and airy it was,” said one happy buyer. “Easy to put on and take off, but doesn't look like a cover-up, so I can also just walk around and go shopping without looking like I'm in my suit and cover-up.”
“It's exactly what I expected, the material is good quality and the color is accurate,” said another customer. “The slit isn't too high and it's quite long… I love the fit, very comfortable and the pockets give it a cute, casual look.”
The inconvenients
Some shorter shoppers (hello, shortie friends!) note that this flowy dress can be a little long on shorter frames: “It's a little long but works with the right shoes,” wrote a five-star reviewer. Another added: “If you are under 5ft 6in you will need to have it lifted… [But] as a woman who is 5 feet tall. 7 inches, the fact that this dress is LONG is amazing.”
If you have Amazon Prime, you will of course benefit from free delivery. Not a member yet? No problem. You can sign up for your 30-day free trial here. (And besides, those who don't have one Prime Always get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
