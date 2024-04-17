Fashion
Are Buck Mason jeans good? A Review of the Full Saddle Jean
Welcome to the Esquire Endorsement. Very researched. Thoroughly checked. These choices are the best way to spend your hard-earned money.
We are experiencing a great pants upheaval. Around 2020, the cool kids ditched their skinny pants and embraced bulky pants. The trend spread into the mainstream, most notably when J.Crew, the ultimate purveyor of super-slim pants, launched its frequently selling out Giant Fit Chinos. The change in the way we wear our pants is so significant that even The New York Times Magazine wrote a cover story on this subject.
In the midst of this upheaval, the question you're probably asking yourself is: what kind of pants should I wear? Some people might tell you it's a personal matter. These people are cowards. Here's the answer: You should wear Buck Masons Loomstate Selvedge Japanese Full Saddle Jeans. Here's why.
Welcome to the Revolution
If you're already on board with wide-leg pants, skip to the next section. This part is not for you. If you're not convinced and you're a man of a certain age, especially one who has fathered a child or two, I have some advice.
You saw the preeminent (or like the Times Magazine say it, the most historic) dad jeans meme, showing side-by-side photos of Barack Obama. At left, he throws out the first pitch at a White Sox game in 2009, his baggy jeans flapping in the breeze. At the time, people made fun of him for wearing mom jeans. On the right, he is in a foreign country in 2019, wearing slim chinos cinched at the ankle, which I suppose was stylish for a man in his 50s. The message to today's audience is: 2009 dad jeans are cool now. The pants on the right are not.
Okay, so you don't want to be Obama in skinny pants. But having a full year in 2009 is too much. Where to start ? Start with a pair of Levis 501s. They cost less than a hundred dollars. Wear them to the fullest. So try some Wranglers. Wear them to the fullest. Once you've completed these steps, take it to the next level: Buck Masons Japanese Loomstate Selvedge Full Saddle Jeans.
Or you can say fuck it, skip the 501s and Wranglers and dive in at the deep end with 2009 Obama. Try it! The waters are warming.
Looking like a young Marlon Brando
But in reality, you won't look like Obama from 2009. The thing about these jeans is that they're classic. Close your eyes and imagine Marlon Brando or James Dean in the 1950s, the embodiment of a certain brand of cool. What kind of pants do they wear? Correct! They are wearing dark, loose-fitting jeans. This is the Buck Mason complete saddle. They look like jeans that Brando or Dean would have worn.
They are high waisted, roomy in the crotch and cut loosely from the butt to the ankles. I recommend keeping them on long enough for lapels, then pairing them with a pair of loafers and white socks, although you won't go wrong with white canvas sneakers either. Tuck in a T-shirt; throw in a gray sweatshirt, wool sweater, or bomber jacket (maybe this one).
You won't look like someone trying to follow the latest pants trend. You will look cool and classic. Bonus: you'll still be in style, but they won't go out of style once the pendulum swings back.
Expect good quality, pay a fair price
First, these jeans are made in America. Does this mean they are automatically good? No, but your Fox News dad will definitely appreciate the sound. Just don't tell him how much you spent: $228, which is more than a pair of 501s, less than designer, and all things considered, a pretty good price for denim that will last forever.
Second, they are thick and sturdy. But you can and should wear them in the summer, because remember: these are not skinny jeans. You won't feel the pressure of the fabric on your legs. Instead, you'll feel a new sensation of nakedness under your jeans. Your skin will thank you. And the jeans will age well.
Third, these are selvedge jeans. What does that mean? Okay, let's be nerdy for a moment. They are made on traditional shuttle looms. This machine allows the thread to remain intact at each edge, which is the automatic edging that creates selvedge denim.
To understand?
Never mind. It does not matter. These are good jeans. Buy them. You will not regret it.
Photographs by Joe Lingeman. Prop styling by Heather Greene.
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
